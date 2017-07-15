Todd Chrisley Rumored To Be Signing Huge $75 Million Production Deal — What About ‘Chrisley Knows Best’?

Chrisley Knows Best has not been renewed for Season 6 by the USA network and that has fans freaking out. Todd Chrisley doesn’t seem to be bothered because rumor has it that the Chrisley patriarch may have another plan. It turns out that the self-made millionaire may have a major production deal in the works.

According to a report from US Weekly, Todd Chrisley is on the verge of signing a production deal worth $75 million. The deal is said to be multi-year and would incorporate several shows. There’s no telling if “Chrisley Knows Best” would be among those shows or if Todd is headed in another direction.

There’s no telling if Chrisley Knows Best would be among those shows or if Todd is headed in another direction. It sounds like Chrisley might really know best and be headed for a new and bigger network than the one he’s been on since his show started.

Chrisley Knows Best is a typical, yet hilarious family reality show centered around Todd Chrisley and his large family. Fans of the show have been watching Todd along with his wife Julie and children Chase, Savannah, and Grayson since 2014. The reality series also regularly features Todd’s mom as well as his granddaughter Chloe.

Despite his huge success on the USA network, the last few years haven’t been perfect for Todd Chrisley and his family. Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley was featured on Season 1 of Chrisley Knows Best.

After Season 1, Kyle was having some addiction problems. After allegedly threatening to kill his dad, Kyle was fired from the show and send to receive extensive rehab for his addiction. It was recently reported that Kyle is now drug-free and just bought a home of his own.

It was recently reported that Kyle is now drug-free and just bought a home of his own. While Kyle has said that he has no plans to work with his dad again, he has remarried and recently bought his own home in Georgia.

Just a sun day fun day … A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

There was more drama for the Chrisleys in 2012 when Todd filed for bankruptcy. After what was called a “bad real estate deal gone wrong.” Todd was in bad shape financially so he filed for Chapter 11. The filing revealed that the Chrisleys

The filing revealed something that fans already knew about the Chrisleys. They live a very luxuriant lifestyle and they spend a lot of money.

Thankfully, while living the high life, Chrisley and his family are entertaining enough that fans want them back. It looks like that probably will happen in some form, whether Todd Chrisley stays on USA or moves to a bigger network.

MAN!! BIG DAWG BIG DAWG! I couldnt be more proud of you. You have taught me so much and I am beyond grateful for the things you have taught me and continue to teach me everyday, you deserve everything you have coming! The example you have set has set standards for generations to come! I love you pops! Congratulations my g!! A post shared by chasechrisley (@chasechrisley) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

One clue pointing toward the reality of the production deal happening is an Instagram post from Todd’s son Chase. He posted a message that included the photo of the US Weekly story and congratulated his dad for his success.

Advertisement

Fans teased Chase for kissing up to his dad in the comments section in hopes of getting in on some of the TV deal that his dad has been negotiating. Let’s just hope all of this includes more Chrisley Knows Best or at least some incarnation of the show that made them all famous.