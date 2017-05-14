‘Today’ Producers Pressured Hoda Kotb To Bring Infant Daughter On The Show For Ratings!

According to a source on the set of Today, the producers pressured Hoda Kotb into bringing her infant daughter on the show for ratings. The woman saw no other choice than to do as it was requested.

As fans may already know, on the latest episode of Today, the 52 years old anchor showed off her adopted baby, Haley Joy on camera.

The woman seemed very proud to finally become a mother after suffering from infertility, and the show’s audience was just as delighted to see the baby.

Although Kotb posted pictures of the baby on social media without actually showing her face in order to protect her, she still brought the infant on the show for a reveal, just in time for Mother’s Day.

However, it may not have been all that sweet as it looked on the small screen because Hoda was unwilling to show Haley Joy on TV.

“Hoda got pressure from producers at Today show to have her daughter appear live on the show,” one insider revealed.

This is also the reason Kotb did not post any pictures of the baby’s face so that the reveal would take place on Today.

“Now after all this careful hiding – she’s on the Today Show!”

The source also noted that the show adopted a dog in order to help with the ratings and now it looks like the entire crew also adopted a baby for the same reason!

The infant, who was born on Valentine’s Day, “is the love of my life!” Kotb told her co-star Kathie Lee Gifford.

“Do you know how hard it has been to keep this a secret?” Gifford then added while looking at the camera.

Somehow, both the secret and Haley’s face were first made public by Today. How convenient!