‘Today’ Execs Snub Al Roker And ‘Today’s Take’ Crew Ahead Of Megyn Kelly’s Debut

As Today is getting ready to debut Megyn Kelly, we have learned that the production is completely done with the old cast and crew members. What is worse, the show did nothing special as a last goodbye or as a thank you for their contribution.

‘They had no party, or lunch or even drinks to say thank you. It was like the hour show never existed. It is all about Megyn Kelly. Al Roker’s the angriest. He’s been part of the Today family for a long time and is not happy about how he’s been treated,’ one insider on the set revealed.

Kelly is set to start hosting Today on Monday.

Apparently, Jenna Bush Hager was not even able to say her last goodbyes to the crew because on their last day together on the show, she was not in New York.

As for Tamron Hall, fans probably remember that she quit Today’s Take after following the announcement that Megyn Kelly would join the network.

So much fun with this crew! Wish I could have been there today but traveling. Don't worry y'all we will see you on other hours of today! A post shared by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on Sep 22, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

Things don’t look too good for Kelly either.

Reportedly, the show’s producers had to practically beg fans to attend her segment as they initially weren’t able to sell out the entire studio.

NBC is worried that the 46-year-old Kelly will not be able to bring in the expected ratings.

Meanwhile, Megyn is well aware of the issue, and so she is very anxious about her September 25 debut.

Do you think Megyn Kelly will manage to exceed expectations or will she fail and disappoint the network? Will you be tuning in on Monday?