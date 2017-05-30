Tobey Maguire Drowning His Sorrow In Alcohol Every Night At Wild Parties Following Split From Wife!

Actor Tobey Maguire hasn’t been doing very well lately, and his close pals are very concerned for him. “Someone needs to help him,” one such worried friends stated. Ever since he split from his wife of nine years Jennifer Meyer in October of 2016, the Hollywood star has been excessively partying.

Tobey was, in fact, well-known for his wild Hollywood nightlife at the beginning of his career and now he appears to be back to his old bad habits.

According to sources close to the actor, Tobey is always going out, almost every night of the week, hooking up with random girls, and hitting the clubs with his old friend Leonardo DiCaprio.

His current wild behavior could be very destructive to the actor who previously claimed he was sober.

Is he now drinking and partying his divorce pain away?

One eyewitness has recently revealed they saw Maguire at a Los Angeles club called Delilah just after attending the MTV Movie and TV Awards and he looked completely wasted.

“He was with Leo, Lukas Haas and their old buddies in a corner table near the smoking area,” stated the insider, adding that he looked quite “rough” and that at around 2 AM when the bar cleared, he was one of the few ones still “standing.”

It looks like his friends are right and Tobey may not be copying right with his heartbreak, and he needs all the help he can get before it’s too late.

The Spiderman star is slowly but surely ruining his own life.

What do you think Tobey should do to fix his partying problem?