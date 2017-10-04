TNT’s ‘Major Crimes’ To End After Upcoming Sixth Season

It looks like the Los Angeles Major Crimes Division will soon be closing its doors for good. TNT has announced that the upcoming sixth season of its hit crime drama Major Crimes will be the series’ last.

Major Crimes stars Oscar-nominee Mary McDonnell as Commander Sharon Raydor, who leads the Major Crimes division in attempting to close high-profile cases.

The series is actually a continuation of the 2005-2012 TNT series The Closer, which starred actress Kyra Sedgwick in the title role.

As that show began its seventh season, Sedgwick made the decision to leave, and the network began plans for a spin-off.

McDonnell, who had been a recurring character on The Closer, took over the lead role for Major Crimes, with much of the cast returning.

There was literally no break between the two shows, with the first episode of Major Crimes premiering immediately after the finale of The Closer.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Major Crimes creator James Duff revealed the decision to end the series was not made by him.

Duff praised the fans who stuck with the show over the years and said the show’s cast and production team wanted to continue.

TNT recently underwent a major shift in its executive leadership, with plans to take the network in a different direction.

Major Crimes was one of the few remaining programs developed before the change, along with The Librarians and The Last Ship.

There’s no word on plans to cancel The Librarians, but The Last Ship is expected to end after its fifth season.

In an Instagram post, McDonnell said the cancellation was not a shock: “This was not a surprise… the writing was clearly on the wall.” The sixth (and final) season of Major Crimes will premiere on October 31 at 9/8c, with a two-part series finale now scheduled for January 16.