TJ Miller Worries Fans With “Suicidal” Tweets

TJ Miller has some fans worried that he may harm himself after internet trolls attack him for starring in “The Emoji” movie. The comedian is known for his outlandish jokes and naughty behavior, but it does seem that he can’t catch a break lately.

“The Emoji Movie” is about an emoji (duh!) that was created to be multi-expressional but opts to go on a journey to become “meh” emojis like his parents.

Besides its all-star cast and $60 million budget, “The Emoji Movie” isn’t doing very well in theaters.

Catching wind of the concept and performance of the film, rude internet critics focused their attention on TJ Miller who apparently didn’t take it well.

In a series of tweets, the “Deadpool” star ranted about how he should be quiet, watch it all burn, and stop trying to be helpful.

Miller also said: “Yeah. What a dic* I am trying to be nice and help people. Why not actually follow @realDonaldTrump and do what is best for me?”

The alarming messages start after when the comedian tweeted: “F*** you all of America! I did @GetEmoji not to make you laugh but because I am a piece of s*** a**hole who will commit suicide,” before adding “And now I will delete this, and seriously consider it tomorrow.”

The emotional messages garnered the attention of fans who publicly reached out to the actor.

It’s speculated that his account may have been hacked due to it being a tweet and delete.

Hopefully, if TJ wasn’t hacked, he is seeking the appropriate help. With a failed movie, poorly received comedy special, and criticism for leaving HBO hit “Silicon Valley,” the 36-year-old has been taking some huge blows.

On a positive note, he currently stars in a show on comedy central and is filming for “Deadpool 2.” Which one of TJ Miller’s roles is your favorite?