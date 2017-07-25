Titanic Stars Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet Reunite To Auction Off A Dinner With The Two Of Them

According to new reports, Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are back together for a legendary project. The two actors are auctioning off a private dinner with the two of them as part of this year’s DiCaprio Foundation gala.

The event is set to take place in St. Tropez, France, tomorrow, July 26.

The fan who can afford the dinner with the Hollywood stars will meet them sometime in either October or November at a restaurant of the highest bidder’s choosing in New York City.

Naturally, proceeds from the gala and auction go to DiCaprio’s foundation, which offers grants to environmental causes.

In addition, the dinner will also benefit a GoFundMe campaign that Winslet supports, which helps a young mother in the U.K. pay for her cancer treatment.

Ever since starring in the classic movie back in 1997, Winslet and DiCaprio have been best of friends.

The BFFs have been supporting each other through all of their career milestones.

DiCaprio was on hand when Winslet won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2009.

Similarly, the actress was also excited for Leo when he finally won his first Academy Award last year for his role in The Revenant.

‘The sense of good will behind Leo is the thing that’s touching me the most. I mean, literally, people in the street go, ‘Hey Kate, you know it’s Leo’s year,’ and I’m like, ‘Hip, yeah! I think it really might be!’ Winslet gushed about her longtime friend on the red carpet.

During the man’s Oscar acceptance speech, the actress was in tears.

Their friendship is goals, and we are very happy they are teaming up once again for a good cause.