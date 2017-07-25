FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
leonardo dicaprio ben affleck Chris Soules alex rodriguez jennifer lopez charlize theron hilary duff gal gadot harry styles beyonce will smith andy cohen johnny depp tom cruise blake shelton Tupac emma watson nick loeb jessica alba angelina jolie chelsea handler Jackie Christie bella thorne
Home » Hollywood

Titanic Stars Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet Reunite To Auction Off A Dinner With The Two Of Them

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/25/2017
0
0


Kate LeoSource: etonline.com

According to new reports, Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are back together for a legendary project. The two actors are auctioning off a private dinner with the two of them as part of this year’s DiCaprio Foundation gala.

The event is set to take place in St. Tropez, France, tomorrow, July 26.

The fan who can afford the dinner with the Hollywood stars will meet them sometime in either October or November at a restaurant of the highest bidder’s choosing in New York City.

Naturally, proceeds from the gala and auction go to DiCaprio’s foundation, which offers grants to environmental causes.

In addition, the dinner will also benefit a GoFundMe campaign that Winslet supports, which helps a young mother in the U.K. pay for her cancer treatment.

Ever since starring in the classic movie back in 1997, Winslet and DiCaprio have been best of friends.

The BFFs have been supporting each other through all of their career milestones.

DiCaprio was on hand when Winslet won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2009.

Similarly, the actress was also excited for Leo when he finally won his first Academy Award last year for his role in The Revenant.

‘The sense of good will behind Leo is the thing that’s touching me the most. I mean, literally, people in the street go, ‘Hey Kate, you know it’s Leo’s year,’ and I’m like, ‘Hip, yeah! I think it really might be!’ Winslet gushed about her longtime friend on the red carpet.

During the man’s Oscar acceptance speech, the actress was in tears.

Advertisement

Their friendship is goals, and we are very happy they are teaming up once again for a good cause.

Post Views: 0

Read more about leonardo dicaprio kate winslet titanic

Advertisement

You may also like
Kate Winslet Reveals How ‘Titanic’ Prepared Her To Take On Any Role!
07/15/2017
Kate Winslet Opens Up About Potentially Working With Leonardo DiCaprio Again
06/19/2017
Leonardo DiCaprio Had To Surrender One Of His Awards To The Government – Here’s How!
06/16/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *