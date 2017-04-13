Tisha Taylor Murphy, Charlie Murphy’s Wife, Remembered After Comedian’s Passing

Tisha Taylor, Charlie Murphy’s wife, is being remembered after the funnyman, who was known for the hilarious yet conscious phrase and television show “We Got To Do Better,” passed away.

On Wednesday, via a statement, it was revealed that Charlie, Eddie Murphy’s older brother, died at the age of 57 after battling leukemia.

Charlie and Eddie wrote and appeared in several movies together including “Are We There Yet,” “The Boondocks,” and “Black Jesus.”

The stand-up comedian recently toured with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, and D.L. Hughley.

Charlie left behind numerous relatives and three children who paid tribute to their wonderful father in the following statement: “Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle, and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter, and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed.”

The statement continued: “Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

Some people on social media were confused by the fact that Charlie’s wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, was not mentioned in the statement.

It appears that people were not aware that she passed away in 2009 from cancer. Tisha Taylor and Charlie Murphy shared a real love story.

He explained that the night that he met her, he knew she would be his wife and told his family about it right away.

He once gushed about her saying: “We fit. I don’t believe that you can meet another person that fits just like that. She wasn’t even another person. She’s a mirror, you know what I mean. It was like that for twenty years.”

The couple has two children – a son named Xavier, 18, and a daughter, Eva, who is 11. Tisha’s passing pushed Charlie to embrace life and to focus on his children.

He explained: “I believe everyone has a gift, an ability. Something that you actually realize and start to hone. There are people who are acknowledged as the top electrician. The top dentist. The number-one brain surgeon. There are people who’ve become millionaires from plumbing.”

Many are remembering Tisha Taylor and Charlie for being an inspiring and profound couple.