Tired-Looking Britney Spears Overprotective Of Her Kids After Maddie’s Accident

After a traumatizing and tiring week due to the terrible accident her niece went through, Britney Spears is now back to work.

On February 11, the diva was spotted arriving at a pre-Grammy event wearing a sheer dress with sparkle bursts covering all the right places.

Despite her glamorous outfit, the singer looked like she needed some sleep.

As we’ve reported before, Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8 year old daughter, Maddie, was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital after her ATV flipped and landed in a body of water.

Britney’s niece was submerged in water for several minutes after Jamie and her husband failed to save her before paramedics arrived.

“We are so grateful to share that Maddie making progress,” Britney shared with fans on Twitter, “Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way.”

Thankfully, the little girl’s condition started to get better soon after and she soon woke up.

On February 10, Maddie was released from the hospital. She was seen with a severely bruised neck, but looked in high spirits nevertheless, happy to finally go home after the scary accident.

The terrifying, life-threatening incident pushed Britney to pay even more attention to her two boys and she made sure to have them under close supervision as she prepared for the Grammy Awards.

Britney posted some snaps of her boys enjoying their stay in Hollywood with their mom and being safe in her proximity. After all, what can be scarier for a parent than losing their child?

Aside from her two boys, Britney was accompanied by her boyfriend Sam Asghari as well. The man was spotted with her at Grammy events this weekend, giving the singer his full support during this difficult time.