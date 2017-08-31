Tiny’s Trainer Kory Phillips Praises Her Lovely Body With Hot Photo – Is This A Message For T.I.?

Kory Phillips, the trainer, who works out with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, is stirring trouble again.

Earlier this week, Phillips took to Instagram where he posted a photo of Tiny looking fit as ever with her daughter, Zonnique Pullins.

The picture was taken as the ladies were heading to a 2017 MTV VMAs after-party in Los Angeles, California.

Both mother and daughter are in body-hugging dresses that showed that their training sessions with Phillips are useful.

Just a couple Lovely Bodies. 😍😍😍@zonniquejailee @majorgirl #teamlovelybodies #lovelybodies #revengebodyexpert #resultcity A post shared by SC: iamthekingoffit (@iamthekingoffitness) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

The owner Of LOVELY BODIES Fitness captioned the photo: “Just a couple Lovely Bodies.”

It is not known how T.I. will react to the shout-out.

The trainer also posted a boxing session with Tiny and said despite her petite size; she will beat up a grown man.

He explained: “Don’t let the tiny frame fool [email protected] went hard five days straight this week. She will f$ck you clean up with them heavy punches.That’s goals AF.teamlovelybodies #lovelybodies #resultcity #boxing #Xscape.”

He also shared a workout session with Zonnique and said she is learning fast.

He wrote: “@zonniquejailee has been hit with these mitts multiple times, and she has literally seen her life flash before her eyes while learning these boxing combos, BUT she still hasn’t backed down in any round! I’m proud to say she continues to get better and stronger each time we box. Way to fucking go! Also don’t forget to go check out her new video “Should’ve Been” #lovelybodies #lovelybodiesatlanta #resultcity #revengebodyexpert #teamlovelybodies.”

Over the summer it was claimed that Tiny only started working out with the hot trainer to make T.I. jealous.

A source said: “Working out with Korey is her way of getting a little revenge on TIP. The sad thing is she is only doing this because he always seems to let her down, he makes all these promises and then as soon as he has got her all to himself he breaks them. Now she is going back on her promises too; he is going to get a taste of his own medicine.”

A lot is going on in this marriage.