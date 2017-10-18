Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Pullins Replaces Nene Leakes On The ‘Great Xscape Tour’

Now that Nene Leakes has been booted off the Great Xscape Tour, Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins, has been announced as the newest person to take part in the concert series.

This evening, it was confirmed on social media that the young artist will join the tour as an opening act.

Zonnique will be sharing the spotlight with Tamar Braxton and Monica Brown.

The talented R&B singer and dancer recently unveiled an EP entitled Love Jones, and it produced two songs that were especially appreciated by fans — “Should’ve Been” and

“Ghost.”

Zonnique is part of the cast of the reality series — Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta — and was a member of the band known as The OMG Girlz.

The official Xscape page announced: “[email protected] daughter @zonniquejailee will be joining The Great Xscape Tour how cool is it that @zonniquejailee pretty much was apart of Xscape as you can see in some of the Xscape videos where @majorgirl was pregnant with her! #canthang #keeponkepingon #xscape #tamika #latocha #kandi #tiny.”

Xscape composed of Kandi Burruss, Tiny, LaTocha and Tamika Scot recently ditched The Real Housewives of Atlanta star from the tour after she made a rape joke.

The ladies said in a statement: “Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend Nene Leakes. As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. It was an unfortunate incident for which Nene has since apologized, and we wish her the best as she navigates this challenging period. As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best.”

It continued: “Our hearts go out to all female victims, and we stand with you! This tour is for and about our fans, and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends. As always, we are grateful for the love and support, and we look forward to seeing all of you at “The Great Xscape.”

Fans of Xscape reacted forcefully upon hearing the news.

Many find that Zonnique is too young and others wanted SWV to be part of the old school tour.