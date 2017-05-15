Tiny Wants T.I. Back? Estranged Wife Has Online Fashion Face-Off With Bernice Burgos

Tiny wants T.I. back and this Bernice Burgos copycat picture proves it.

Over the weekend, T.I. And Tameka “Tiny” Harris took to Instagram where she posted an eye-turning photo of herself that has the world wondering, is she stealing Burgos’ style and ideas?

Recently, the Instagram model shared a picture of herself in what she has described as a comfy two-piece set from the brand, Fashionnova.

Known for her killer curves, Miss Burgos, who is the rapper’s alleged side chick, looked stunning in the black and white ensemble.

Believe it or not, just days later, Tiny wore a similar outfit but in pink with long sleeves and oddly enough it was from the same company, Fashionnova.

The petite singer took the photo in a park where she showed off her impressive assets like Burgos has a habit of doing. What is going on? Is the brand pitting T.I.’s estranged wife against his new lady?

Alternatively, did Tiny decide to start another Twitter war with the woman dating her estranged spouse?

Burgos posted her picture with the following caption: “Love this comfy @fashionnova two piece! Use my code ‘Bernice’ for 15% off at checkout.”

As for Tiny, she wrote underneath her derriere-focused snapshot: “Somebody’s ALWAYS watching my back!! @fashionnova two piece.”

Somebody's ALWAYS watching my back!! 👑👀💋 @fashionnova two piece A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on May 12, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

While commenters told Burgos she looked amazing in the two-piece number and complimented her on her fabulous physique; they were not so kind with Tiny.

Some said she was too old for the outfit while others claimed her butt looked fake.

One person said: “Omg this doesn’t look healthy at all, she looks like Nicki.”

Another added: “Why would women make their a**es look this big? She is not getting TIP back with that weird a**.”

Love this comfy @fashionnova two piece! Use my code 'Bernice' for 15% off at checkout 😘 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on May 12, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Meanwhile, T.I.has moved on with Burgos.

The duo stepped out in public for the first time at Meek Mill’s birthday bash in New York.