Tiny Wants T.I. Back? Estranged Wife Has Online Fashion Face-Off With Bernice Burgos

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/15/2017
Tiny T.I. Bernice BurgosCredit: Instagram

Tiny wants T.I. back and this Bernice Burgos copycat picture proves it.

Over the weekend, T.I. And Tameka “Tiny” Harris took to Instagram where she posted an eye-turning photo of herself that has the world wondering, is she stealing Burgos’ style and ideas?

Recently, the Instagram model shared a picture of herself in what she has described as a comfy two-piece set from the brand, Fashionnova.

Known for her killer curves, Miss Burgos, who is the rapper’s alleged side chick, looked stunning in the black and white ensemble.

Believe it or not, just days later, Tiny wore a similar outfit but in pink with long sleeves and oddly enough it was from the same company, Fashionnova.

The petite singer took the photo in a park where she showed off her impressive assets like Burgos has a habit of doing. What is going on? Is the brand pitting T.I.’s estranged wife against his new lady?

Alternatively, did Tiny decide to start another Twitter war with the woman dating her estranged spouse?

Burgos posted her picture with the following caption: “Love this comfy @fashionnova two piece! Use my code ‘Bernice’ for 15% off at checkout.”

As for Tiny, she wrote underneath her derriere-focused snapshot: “Somebody’s ALWAYS watching my back!! @fashionnova two piece.”

Somebody's ALWAYS watching my back!! 👑👀💋 @fashionnova two piece

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

While commenters told Burgos she looked amazing in the two-piece number and complimented her on her fabulous physique; they were not so kind with Tiny.

Some said she was too old for the outfit while others claimed her butt looked fake.

One person said: “Omg this doesn’t look healthy at all, she looks like Nicki.”

Another added: “Why would women make their a**es look this big? She is not getting TIP back with that weird a**.”

Love this comfy @fashionnova two piece! Use my code 'Bernice' for 15% off at checkout 😘

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

Meanwhile, T.I.has moved on with Burgos.

The duo stepped out in public for the first time at Meek Mill’s birthday bash in New York.

4 Comments

Pat C
05/15/2017 at 9:14 am
Reply

When your man don’t want you move on ” more than one fish in the sea” don’t be like Ms. Evelyn Braxton and what is with that strange looking a** not good.


Minnie henry
05/15/2017 at 5:35 am
Reply

Tiny move on girl! Stop competing and trying to resemble Bernice because you don’t. Obviously having a man made azz didn’t turn T.I on nor getting lip injections, which by the way, make you look like a duck don’t help either. And why try making T.I jealous by going out with Mayweather when he called you a b*tch, and said he smashed you?! So stop being foolish.


    Snoopy
    05/15/2017 at 4:41 pm
    Reply

    Lol where you see tiny at?

Yolanda Avist
05/15/2017 at 5:09 am
Reply

To U hate a cheating man who is suppose to have a healthy relationship with family


