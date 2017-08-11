Tiny Tempts T.I. With Sexy Lingerie Video From Xscape Reality Show

Tiny is tempting T.I. by wearing sexy lingerie in a new video that was filmed on the set of the Xscape reality show.

In the brief clip, the petite diva is dressed in a well-tailored black blazer and a hot white bustier underneath.

The singer, who appeared to be in a deep telephone conversation, kept the blazer open to show off some major cleavage.

The reality star debuted a beautiful new hairdo in the clip.

She had her two-toned hair in waves and had on perfect makeup.

In the caption, the mother of four said she is all about her business.

She went on to explain that she shared the brief clip to show how busy she is.

The songwriter stated: “When you taking care of business & handling more business at the same time. Queenin Up!! On the set of Xscape docu series coming this Nov. be ready cause it is pretty lit! Thx to my Glam Gang for getting me right always with the Wright.”

Fans of the 1990s group are a bit more eager than before to watch the upcoming series that will air on Bravo this fall.

It is being claimed the show will air around the same time as the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10.

One music lover said: “You look so pretty, congrats for doing BIGGER THINGS!!!Look like a Doll. Just gorgeous!T.I. is the man!”

Another had the following to say to the hot mama: “Ok, I see ya, and Tip better knows what he got at home. You look soooo purty!”

A third commenter congratulated her on all of her success by writing: “Tiny I Love Your Hair That Style Looks Great On You That’s a pretty pic. You look so pretty, congrats for doing BIGGER THINGS!!!”

Now, that Tiny has reconciled with the rapper, he has made it his priority to be supportive of her various projects with her Xscape fellow bandmates – Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott.

A source close to T.I. told a well-known publication: “T.I. is being incredibly supportive of Tiny‘s comeback. He’s planned an upcoming break in his tour so that he can look after the kids while she tours and films her show.”

Fans are hoping that T.I. will make a few cameos on the show.

According to Bravo, the docu-series will follow the talented singers as they get ready to go on tour together for the first time in 20 years.

Tiny recently revealed why the ladies decided to end their feuds and get back on the road.

She shared: “We’ve grown. We’re going to let bygones be bygones, and everything else after this is going to be our legacy. It was crazy cause last night it was emotional. We had a real conversation that we hadn’t had in a long time.”

Advertisement

Will you be watching the Xscape series?