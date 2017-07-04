Tiny Talks About Co-Parenting Amid Her Divorce With T.I. And Reveals They Still Fight Over The Baby!

They are in a never-ending tug of war over their baby! According to Tiny, co-parenting with her soon to be ex-husband has been going quite smoothly so far – with a few exceptions! Apparently, spending quality time with their youngest daughter has been a really big issue.

During an interview at the Essence Fest, Tiny talked about 15-month-old Heiress, assuring the fans that she is doing great these days.

‘Lately, she talks a little bit. Her new thing is saying ‘uh huh,’ which is so cute because for the longest she’d just tell you ‘No.’’

Although the couple has a total of seven children between them, it sounds like Heiress is at the center of their family drama nowadays.

About her co-parenting with T.I., the singer revealed that it’s pretty good but that they still fight over spending time with the baby.

So In Love 💜 @heiressdharris snatching souls like her mama!!! Something about a girl that can make u love them first time u meet! Gift from God🙏🏽👑 S/O to the photographer @lvtrkevin #ThankYou #Blessed A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

The Xscape star went on to explain that in the past, ‘We would just spend time together, but now it’s like, ‘I want her,’ ‘No, I want her.’ ‘Well, you better come to my house then!’’

About her relationship with the rapper, Tiny said that it’s a complicated process and that they’re on and off all the time.

That stressful process is, fortunately, taking a backseat these days as Tiny is focusing on her reunion with her Xscape co-members.

About the group’s comeback, Tiny admitted that it feels great to be back on stage.

The group performed together for the first time in over 20 years at the BET Awards.

Tiny revealed she was happy to be able to show a better image to the public as mature women with children and it looks like they have an even bigger fan base nowadays.

Essence Xscape panel with chief editor Vanessa De Luca 🙏🏽👑♋️ #714 #CancerBaby #AllAboutMyBdayMonth lol A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

For Tiny, returning to the stage is both an achievement as well as an escape from the drama with T.I.

Her focus is clear – her career is not about another man but about having fun doing what she loves and making money as well.

She’s not missing on anything – she just has everything to gain from the experience!

