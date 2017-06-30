Tiny & T.I – The Advice Given By Rasheeda Frost About Her Marriage

You know how girls communicate to each other about literally anything in the universe! This also applies to relationships, and so we have Rasheeda Frost, aged 35, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, aged 41, are discussing this hot topic.

They are passionate lovers, and they opened up their husbands T.I. and Kirk at the Bossip TV party, which took place the other night. The women seem to have lots in common, including their partners and their music.

A Nice Encounter

Apparently, it was a great reunion where Rasheeda gave Tiny some advice regarding relationships in general. As you can see in the video, she told Tiny not to listen to other people, but only to herself when it comes to making decisions in her marriage.

The main point was that it’s really easy to judge when you’re not involved, but only the two know what’s going on inside the couple.

Currently, Tiny has lots of people advising her to split up with T.I. and to go on with the divorce. However, Rasheeda advised her not to pay any attention to them.

If she wants to try to make it work, then she really should go on and leave the others to say what they want. Our readers may already know that the Xscape singer and T.I. are having troubles with their relationship.

What about Rasheeda?

Things are not that great with Rasheeda and Kirk either. If you’ve watched the latest episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, then you know that he brought her the divorce papers, right in front of the children!

And keep in mind that this happened before the issue of the paternity test. There are still allegations that the father has another child with another side chick. However, Rasheeda doesn’t seem to be ready to say goodbye to him!