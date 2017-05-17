Tiny & T.I. Breakup: Dianne Cottle-Pope Claims Rapper Was ‘Doing Dirt’ While Married

Dianne Cottle-Pope, who is Tiny’s mother, confronted T.I. in the latest episode of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” because she believes that he is the one to be blamed for ruining his marriage.

Many are wondering if she was talking about his alleged side chick, Instagram model Bernice Burgos.

The installment opened with T.I. receiving what he described a surprising text message from his mother-in-law, Dianne Cottle-Pope, better known as Miss Diane.

T.I. confessed to viewers he was not only baffled by what Miss Diane wrote, and he was hurt because she had never conducted herself in that matter with him before.

The entrepreneur decided it was best to handle the situation via a face-to-face with Miss Diane.

Before getting in his luxury car to drive to Miss Diane’s mansion, T.I. said: “I received a very disturbing text from Tameka’s mother which is a complete shock to me because me and Miss Diane, we do not have these types of exchanges. I think it is best for me to just go sit down with Miss Diane and clear the air.”

A nervous T.I. walked into the home and after a brief hug, Tiny’s mom quickly said, “we need to talk.”

A very serious and sad Miss Diane told her son-in-law: “It is really none of my business.”

She went on to confront him on the allegations that he was “creeping around” during his 6-year marriage to Tiny.

The grandmother stated: “But it is some of my business when my daughter is hurt. I feel like she is hurt. If you are going to keep on doing your dirt, as you are doing — that is what it is, and you know it, because you are married, and you got married before God.”

T.I. hit back by saying that Tiny was not innocent in this story, and he said that she was doing “wrong” while married.

T.I. said “we both done dirt,” Miss Diane defended her daughter by saying, “I do not see nothing she is done.”

Advertisement

Despite the drama, the entire Harris and Cottle family came together to celebrate Major Harris’ 9th birthday.