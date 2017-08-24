Tiny Stuns In Plunging Red Dress Designed To Wake T.I. Up

Lady in red! Tameka “Tiny” Harris opted to wear a body-hugging deep red dress for a recent outing with friends that is making headlines.

Now that she has reconciled with her husband, 36-year-old T.I., Tiny, 42, has decided to live it up and show off what she is working with.

The mother of four, who is a real fashionista, took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her hourglass figure.

On the social networking website, the artist and businesswoman shared a photo where she was wearing a berry red dress that featured spaghetti straps and a deep plunging neckline that revealed a lot of cleavage and her massive tattoo.

The reality star completed the look with matching lipstick and a choker.

The petite diva sported long gold braids like she has been doing the whole summer.

Crew❤️ Big Things in "Tiny" packages!! In my @fashionnova dress Kickin 💩 braids by @jazzybraidzatl & @latashawright wit the Wright look! A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Aug 23, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Heiress and Zonnique’s mother picked a hilarious caption for the photo.

She stated that great things come in tiny packages.

It was probably her way of letting T.I. know that she has all the right stuff in all the right places, and he does not need to waste time with side chicks like Bernice Burgos.

The caption read: “Crew Big Things in “Tiny” packages!! In my @fashionnova dress Kickin braids by @jazzybraidzatl & @latashawright wit the Wright look!”

Tiny’s fans loved the look and rushed to let her now.

One person said: “Beautiful pictures, ur hair is so pretty, where is ur man?!!”

Another stated: “You look stunning Tiny, that is your color. that body is fire.”

A third commenter shared: “@majorgirl you’re so beautiful! My favorite Xscape.”

Tiny recently shared a video where she confessed out loud for the first time that she is not divorcing the rapper.

Tiny looked at the camera and stated that while the couple has some marital issues to work through, there is no divorce.

She said: “We gonna do what we need to do, we are going to do what we need to do cause. You know we are going through some stuff, but that [email protected] ain’t worth us do act like we got stuff. All the time, people do that so more power to them but that ain’t us.”

She went on to tell her millions of followers: “But we ain’t splitting, that is not what we do, so y’all please. …f&ck that bullsh8t we are going through whatever we are going through. Some sh%t gotta be left to our business because we are entitled to some privacy.”

Advertisement

T.I. posted a lengthy message on their anniversary saying that they have an unbreakable bond that cannot be broken despite his infidelities.