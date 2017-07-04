Tiny Spends Time With Her Xscape Girls To Forget About Drama With T.I.

When you’re trying to get your mind off your ex, there is nothing better than spending some fun, quality time with your girlfriends and Tiny knows it too! Tiny put on a big smile as soon as she and her Xscape BFFs arrived at the Essence Festival. She also put miles between her and the latest failed romance attempt with T.I.

As fans already know, it was not just a trip for the girl group as they also performed their first full show after 15 years, so it was extra special.

Tiny was clearly ready to focus more on her art than of her bumpy relationship with her rapper husband.

Thankfully for her, T.I. was not there, and she looked relieved.

Tiny needed to go far away from their problems after their latest attempt at reconciliation fell apart.

Even though it really looked like they were going to put an end to their divorce once and for all, an insider revealed everything went off the rails once again.

Apparently, while the rapper was once again living at home, Tiny was upset he was not stepping up to help with the kids.

With Xscape reuniting, Tiny needed him to take care of their three children as well as their other four from previous relationships while she was on the road.

But T.I. could not take her constant criticism and finally snapped and walked away.

It really did look like T.I. was trying to be there for his wife during her career resurrection and even supported her during Xscape’s performance at the 2017 BET Awards.

Source: instagram.com

The rapper was even going to take a break from his own busy schedule to stay with the kids while Tiny was on the road with Xscape but why didn’t he do it?

Tiny now fears T.I. has a side chick in Miami aside from his famed mistress Bernice Burgos.

No matter how much T.I tries to step up as a husband and as a father, Tiny has trust issues now, and it has made things awkward between them.

Tiny wishes that T.I. was more like Jay Z whose new album hit very close to home.

She wants T.I. to fix his ways and the come back to her – after realizing how much he’s wronged her.

Tiny just wants him to own up to his mistakes and take responsibility for his actions just like Beyonce’s man did.

Advertisement

Do you think that will ever happen?