FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Jasmine Washington Evelyn Lozada kanye west Jackie Christie mariah carey abby lee miller kailyn lowry kylie jenner blac chyna usher kris jenner bernice burgos karrueche tran nene leakes kendall jenner amber rose blake shelton Bobby Valentino rob kardashian Kirk Frost beyonce Rachel Lindsay emma stone
Home » Entertainment

Tiny Slams Haters Who Compared Her To Miss Piggy In Emotional Video – Should T.I. Help Her Out?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/05/2017
23
83.8K Views
56


Tiny Harris Miss Piggy CommentCredit: Instagram

Don’t Miss Piggy Tiny or she will come out swinging.

This week, T.I.’s wife posted a video on social media where she let it be known using a few profanities that she is fed up with the stupid and childish Miss Piggy comparisons.

The reason for Tiny’s mini-rant is straightforward.

While on Instagram Live a couple of Internet trolls went after the Xscape’s singer appearance.

The mother of four bashed the rude and mean commenters by saying: “Ya mama a pig, b****. I don’t know why ya’ll come over here with that pig s***, like Miss Piggy, hoe, she paid like a mothaf**** and she was the rich b**** with all the jewelry….and she had the man!”

The reality star hit the trolls back where it hurts – she told them that they are not that beautiful.

She added: “Spare me with the bulls***. Half you hoes talking your nose bigger than mine.”

Some fans of the “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” star have confronted the despicable people who attacked her looks.

One person wrote: “Tell em Tiny!!! You are a beautiful person inside and out. Let them haters know boo who is on Top.”

Another commenter added: “Tell em girl they wish they were in your shoes keep doing you slaying on these hoes keep building up why they busy trying to keep up.”

Other supporters of the petite diva wished she never clapped back.

A wise fan said: “Know that you’re beautiful, and a Queen. Don’t respond to any negative comments…especially ones that attempt to tear you down based on your appearance.”

Back in 2015, Tiny took on Claudia Jordan and called her a “passed around slut” after she compared her to a pig on the radio.

Jordan had the following to say about Tiny: “She escaped the pretty line, that’s what she X’scaped. Jamie [Foxx] are you trying to tell me that you would have sex with Tiny? I wouldn’t know whether to lube up or put a nickle in her back.”

Tiny did not miss the opportunity to put the haters back in their place: “Miss Piggy is that b**ch! Imma make a motherf**king shirt and put Miss Piggy on that hoe to let y’all know I don’t give a f**k about that. What the f**k is wrong with y’all dumb a**es? Y’all so got damn stupid. That’s so old and goddamn about nothing. Missy Piggy is a bad b**ch just like me motherf**ker,”

Advertisement

Should Tiny fight back the bullies or stay above the fray?

Post Views: 83,848

Read more about tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Bernice Burgos Is Exploring Fashion But The T.I. And Tiny Drama Is Never Too Far
08/10/2017
T.I. And Tiny Harris Are Raising An Independent Girl – Baby Heiress ‘Fork’ Video Goes Viral
08/08/2017
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Went Through Hell With Bernice Burgos Cheating Rumors – God Saved T.I. Marriage, Source Revealed
08/07/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
23 Comments

Lynn Washington
08/10/2017 at 3:02 pm
Reply

Baby Girl, don’t sweat the small stuff!!! Remember you are THE QUEEN TIP !!! It is really funny when some Males are unfaithful you don’t hear a lot about it. But, a Women and she had not done anything but work hard on keeping her FAMILY AS ONE with BLENDED included!!!

Tif, keep going you know as well as any other that JELOUSEY has so many different faces in at times different shades..

We Love you and have strong hopes of you putting out a work out video and menu list you were on!!!!


Zina Mackey
08/10/2017 at 11:01 am
Reply

Tiny please don’t trip on what anyone need to say about you. Look at it like this Miss piggy is cute as can be. Tiny people really talked about Jesus Christ and still do. You are Blessed Mrs.Tiny and don’t read that mess. I called you Mrs. Tiny because your married and blessed with beautiful children keep kissing and hugging them babies.


Ann
08/08/2017 at 1:49 pm
Reply

First of all haters are going to hate. Tiny your a beautiful mother and wife and grandmother to be. Let them call you Miss Piggy or whatever they want. God is good all the time. Your marriage will be saved and you will still be rich. So tell those haters to get a life. Luv u


Sonja
08/07/2017 at 11:49 am
Reply

A Queen doesn’t stoop to peasants level, keep bossing and do what a queen do has to do,take care of those babies!!! And live that bosses life!!!!!!


Angelfrmla
08/07/2017 at 7:02 am
Reply

Stephanie I’m in aww y do u feel the need to think that someone need to hear they look like a pig well I’m keeping it 💯 that was/is really childish of u. also if u no what it takes to have a marriage u wldnt feel sorry for her u wld pray that God works thgs out for her u don’t jus go running out of a marriage bc thgs ant going “that way” u wrk on it and if all fails then u keep it moving I’m like her husband now who gave u permission to feel sorry for somebody..and hair colors are working for her dont look sluttie to me y yall tryna mke her do wht yall feel she shld do if she wonna stay looking slayed then let her do her she pay for all her OWN $#!t so what’s the deal? y some of u looking like grandma’s already in your young ages.leave this woman alone this getting old tired of entertaining it.Period


    P. Wat
    08/10/2017 at 2:08 am
    Reply

    Yessssss!

Bosslady
08/06/2017 at 6:46 pm
Reply

Tiny is sexy sweet everything u could want, and no she does not look like miss piggy, keep being your sexy self Tiny .


Vahanni
08/06/2017 at 6:21 pm
Reply

Hello Tiny. I just wanna say i know a lot of women that wish they were u but they can’t admit that so instead they criticize. I bet most of the women that criticize u are welfare section8 recipients that have all the time in the world to hate. Not just on u but every woman that is doing something positive.


Gb
08/06/2017 at 4:14 pm
Reply

That’s a beautiful picture..
Some people not happy in they own skin so they take it out on other people sounding like some fools. .. Tiny your fabulous.


Lani Falaniko
08/06/2017 at 2:03 pm
Reply

The best response is ,NO RESPONSE. Silence is golden💯 We have to realize what this generation have incorporated and the loss of morals which you still have Tiny. Never let a hater change your character for you give them power. Uphold yours, tilt your crown back on straight on carry on the Queen that you are beautiful!!👑👄👏👏👏👏👏


Marces Hall
08/06/2017 at 2:02 pm
Reply

They wish they look as good as you or just had half of your intelligence





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *