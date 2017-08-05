Tiny Slams Haters Who Compared Her To Miss Piggy In Emotional Video – Should T.I. Help Her Out?

Don’t Miss Piggy Tiny or she will come out swinging.

This week, T.I.’s wife posted a video on social media where she let it be known using a few profanities that she is fed up with the stupid and childish Miss Piggy comparisons.

The reason for Tiny’s mini-rant is straightforward.

While on Instagram Live a couple of Internet trolls went after the Xscape’s singer appearance.

The mother of four bashed the rude and mean commenters by saying: “Ya mama a pig, b****. I don’t know why ya’ll come over here with that pig s***, like Miss Piggy, hoe, she paid like a mothaf**** and she was the rich b**** with all the jewelry….and she had the man!”

The reality star hit the trolls back where it hurts – she told them that they are not that beautiful.

She added: “Spare me with the bulls***. Half you hoes talking your nose bigger than mine.”

Some fans of the “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” star have confronted the despicable people who attacked her looks.

One person wrote: “Tell em Tiny!!! You are a beautiful person inside and out. Let them haters know boo who is on Top.”

Another commenter added: “Tell em girl they wish they were in your shoes keep doing you slaying on these hoes keep building up why they busy trying to keep up.”

Other supporters of the petite diva wished she never clapped back.

A wise fan said: “Know that you’re beautiful, and a Queen. Don’t respond to any negative comments…especially ones that attempt to tear you down based on your appearance.”

Back in 2015, Tiny took on Claudia Jordan and called her a “passed around slut” after she compared her to a pig on the radio.

Jordan had the following to say about Tiny: “She escaped the pretty line, that’s what she X’scaped. Jamie [Foxx] are you trying to tell me that you would have sex with Tiny? I wouldn’t know whether to lube up or put a nickle in her back.”

Tiny did not miss the opportunity to put the haters back in their place: “Miss Piggy is that b**ch! Imma make a motherf**king shirt and put Miss Piggy on that hoe to let y’all know I don’t give a f**k about that. What the f**k is wrong with y’all dumb a**es? Y’all so got damn stupid. That’s so old and goddamn about nothing. Missy Piggy is a bad b**ch just like me motherf**ker,”

Advertisement

Should Tiny fight back the bullies or stay above the fray?