Entertainment

Tiny Slams Haters Who Compared Her To Miss Piggy In Emotional Video – Should T.I. Help Her Out?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/05/2017
8
77.2K Views
53


Tiny Harris Miss Piggy CommentCredit: Instagram

Don’t Miss Piggy Tiny or she will come out swinging.

This week, T.I.’s wife posted a video on social media where she let it be known using a few profanities that she is fed up with the stupid and childish Miss Piggy comparisons.

The reason for Tiny’s mini-rant is straightforward.

While on Instagram Live a couple of Internet trolls went after the Xscape’s singer appearance.

The mother of four bashed the rude and mean commenters by saying: “Ya mama a pig, b****. I don’t know why ya’ll come over here with that pig s***, like Miss Piggy, hoe, she paid like a mothaf**** and she was the rich b**** with all the jewelry….and she had the man!”

The reality star hit the trolls back where it hurts – she told them that they are not that beautiful.

She added: “Spare me with the bulls***. Half you hoes talking your nose bigger than mine.”

Some fans of the “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” star have confronted the despicable people who attacked her looks.

One person wrote: “Tell em Tiny!!! You are a beautiful person inside and out. Let them haters know boo who is on Top.”

Another commenter added: “Tell em girl they wish they were in your shoes keep doing you slaying on these hoes keep building up why they busy trying to keep up.”

Other supporters of the petite diva wished she never clapped back.

A wise fan said: “Know that you’re beautiful, and a Queen. Don’t respond to any negative comments…especially ones that attempt to tear you down based on your appearance.”

Back in 2015, Tiny took on Claudia Jordan and called her a “passed around slut” after she compared her to a pig on the radio.

Jordan had the following to say about Tiny: “She escaped the pretty line, that’s what she X’scaped. Jamie [Foxx] are you trying to tell me that you would have sex with Tiny? I wouldn’t know whether to lube up or put a nickle in her back.”

Tiny did not miss the opportunity to put the haters back in their place: “Miss Piggy is that b**ch! Imma make a motherf**king shirt and put Miss Piggy on that hoe to let y’all know I don’t give a f**k about that. What the f**k is wrong with y’all dumb a**es? Y’all so got damn stupid. That’s so old and goddamn about nothing. Missy Piggy is a bad b**ch just like me motherf**ker,”

Should Tiny fight back the bullies or stay above the fray?

8 Comments

Robin Lee
08/06/2017 at 11:19 am
Reply

Tiny I Love ur Spirit! U are a Great Mom and a Hell-of-a-Great Wife!!!!! U don’t have to clap back to these people who obviously don’t know u as the Beautiful Woman that u are. I admire ur strength, ur perseverance and ur willingness to keep pushing through the negativity!!!!
Keep pushing and keep showing who u are…….The Queen of the South…..Mrs. H!!!🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟


Sidney Mitchell
08/06/2017 at 10:39 am
Reply

You living the life with out hater youll never know how great you are do you at the top dont get down with get down .your beautiful


Sharon
08/06/2017 at 10:36 am
Reply

She does resemble “Miss Piggy” and if I were her, I’d own it!! Other people wish they had her talents and life. Who cares what we look like to the next person. UGH!!


Stephanie
08/06/2017 at 8:42 am
Reply

Weeeeeell she’s not the most attractive person I’ve seen. I mean there is a slight resemblance no hate intended. Why is it when people tell the truth no matter how unflattering it may be they are “haters”? But when people say what you want to hear vs what you NEED to hear it’s keeping it 100. I like Tiny and I actually feel sorry for her with the on again off again drama with her husband. That CAN’T help her self esteem. The crazy eye color and hoodrat rainbow hair colors don’t help. She is bringing more attention to herself and allowing the so called haters to touch a nerve because of how she is feeling about herself right now. The best revenge is silence.


Goddess of the Word
08/06/2017 at 6:58 am
Reply

Tiny you are the one on top there are many celebrities that’s Miss Piggy that had nose jobs, but you are an original. Anyway you are beautiful inside and out. You are intelligent, strong, And respectful.
Personally you look like your mom, and she is beautiful. Those critics HAS no RESPECT at all. They talk about you they are talking about who brought u into this world, you made beautiful children and so did your mom. Haters keep hating, Tiny keep walking into those millions of dollars homes and more. God Bless they wish they could be the Miss Piggy you are😀😁😂🤣🤣😃😄😅


Angelfrmla
08/06/2017 at 6:57 am
Reply

Tiny no yo worth baby girl don’t stoop to their level.you are a bad B!*$h half of them hater’s ant no where near yo age and look old as [email protected] tired and worn out keep tell em u the Queen and u got yo king now worry bout getn there’s and stay hateting bc u gonna stay slaying and getting yo paper y they wishing they had wht u have.Stay beautiful Tiny💲💄💍💎


Bebe
08/06/2017 at 6:20 am
Reply

I think a mother of 4 who will soon be a grandma should be not competing with the new generation, I mean if she wants her man to come back to her,, she better stop !! She better looks like a housewife material and not a sl*t,,,,,just saying.


MsKeepzitreal
08/05/2017 at 8:37 pm
Reply

SMH LOL.sad when that’s all you could day about her. These online critics get on my fucking nerves. Always trying bring negativity to something or someone beautiful. Don’t hate her cuz as RICH as she is she she still happy with her facial features unlike other ppl and not letting years of played out name calling stop her flow. With her inherited nose she mad millions singing and still singing she got beautiful family and a fine a** husband so TOOTLES TO YOU B**CHES
Keep shining MRS HARRIS😊


