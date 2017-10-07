Tiny Shares Dazzling Photos Of T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah — She Is Their ‘Baby’

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is a proud mama bear, and she was thrilled to share some stunning photos of her baby, Deyjah.

The very tall Deyjah does not look like a baby anymore, but do not tell Tiny and T.I. and her biological mother, Ms. Niko, that.

Over the summer, she turned 16, and Tiny was one of the first people to shower her with praises on her special day.

The petite Xscape singer wrote back in June: “Happy 16th birthday to the most talented, intelligent, beautiful, funny, thoughtful, caring, considerate, sweet, but tough, genuine, loving, unique young lady.”

Damn my lil baby @princess_of_da_south is so beautiful!! I can't take it🤦🏼‍♀️ 🙏🏽👑😘 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Late last night, Tiny posted a handful of stunning pictures where the teenager is modeling a cute outfit composed of an orange/red tie-dye crop top and matching pants.

Many people find Deyjah has the figure and charisma to be a model.

One person said: “I remember when she didn’t like taking pics…Simply Beautiful! TI better be locked and loaded! These babies grow up so fast! She blossomed so beautifully!”

Another stated: “Damn my lil baby @princess_of_da_south is so beautiful!! I cannot take it She grew up to be so beautiful many more blessings.”

A third commenter joked about the fact that T.I. is a gun owner and he might need one to scare young men away from his daughter.

The person claimed: “I see y @troubleman31 have so many guns all them beautiful daughters.”

Tiny, who recently reconciled with the rapper, explained that their love for each other and their children have made it possible for them to make the relationship work.

The businesswoman said no one understands her like her husband.

She said: “For us, I think that it is all in love. We just have a lot of love for each other and a lot of years in it, too. It brings us back to being on a certain page that we just can’t keep running from.”

She added: “We can run from it for a minute and be like, ‘I am through with him, I do not care nothing about it.’ Then love just comes back and we are like, ‘You know what, come back over here, let me talk to you about this.’”

A source has claimed that T.I. is finished with Bernice Burgos and is solely focused on his wife and family.

The person added: “T.I. has realized how much his behavior in the past hurt Tiny, whom he really loves, so he has made a solid effort to be more sensitive to how he treats the mother of his children.”

What are your thoughts on the photos?