Tiny Reveals How Tamar Braxton Is Dealing With The Shocking Divorce: ‘It’s A Time For Her, But She’s Making It.’

Tiny shared some details about how Tamar Braxton is doing ever since the shocking reports of her divorce surfaced. Find out what she had to say about Tamar’s feelings in her interview with Hollywood Life.

The BEST time at home in the #DMV!!! I hate to go home ☹️ but I DID get my life!! So Grateful for AMAZING friends!! I ❤️ God so much only he can turn a bad situation into a good one🙏🏾#howardhomecoming #tamartianseasonispoppin🐦 A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Tiny is getting ready to spend time with her close friend, Tamar since reports of her divorce from husband Vincent Herbert have gone public.

Tiny is feeling confident that the former The Real host will be just fine.

‘I just got off the phone with her,’ Tiny shared in the interview.

‘She’s doing OK. You know, it’s a time for her, but she’s making it. There’s a ton of people that love her, so she’s fine. This will be our first time ever getting to tour together. We’re so excited for it!’

Tamar is opening up for Tiny’s group, Xscape, when they go out on a reunion tour.

Tiny and the music group have a new four-part special series called Xscape: Still Kickin’ It that will air on Sundays on Bravo starting November 5.

Tamar and Vincent were married for almost ten years. The former couple has a son, Logan, who was born in 2013.

Their tumultuous marriage has brought reports of a possible divorce since 2016, but only now their decision has finally been confirmed.

Recap from last night in this cute lil number frm @fashionnova wit a real cute crew @karrueche & @brittanyreshun 👑💋 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Tamar has been in the headlines for saddening news.

There was a lot of drama and speculation as well surrounding her career after she was fired from The Real in May 2016.

The singer and television personality bounced back quick and released a successful album with the hit song ‘My Man’ a year later.

It’s great that Tamar seems to be coping alright with everything. We hope that she will find happiness in both her personal and professional life.