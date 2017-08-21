Tiny Pushes Zonnique Pullins’ New Video Like A True Mama Bear – T.I.’s Stepdaughter Is A Promising Talent

Mama bear Tameka “Tiny” Harris is happy and proud to promote Zonnique Pullins’ official music video for the track entitled “Should’ve Been.”

The sexy song is lifted from Zonnique’s latest EP, “Love Jones,” that was released earlier this year.

The black and white clip has a 1990s feel which might have been Zonnique’s way of paying tribute to her mother, Tiny.

Tiny’s group, Xscape, that includes LaTocha and Tamika Scott and Kandi Burruss had huge success during that era.

The talented ladies were known for their romantic songs and hip-hop-inspired beats.

In the sexy clip, the 21-year-old aspiring singer is in a vintage car looking sensational as she sings about her failed romance.

The lyrics of the breakup anthem go like this: “Lately, I been tryin’ tell you about me / What I’m going through You don’t never listen / You gone do what you wanna do / And ain’t tryna hear that / I’m on one and you did that / And now I’m back on my get back s—, lil bih.”

It is not known if the track was inspired by Zonnique’s boyfriend, NFL player Damian Swann, who was reportedly caught cheating with a girl in Texas.

Tiny has been pushing the video on social media.

The proud mama wrote: “WORLD PREMIERE Don’t forget to checkout “Should’ve Been” music video by: @zonniquejailee live on @bossip 12pm Thursday Aug 17, 2017 #zonnique #zonniquejailee #zonniquepullins #shouldvebeen #lovejones #prettyhustle #grandhustle #Atlanta #Newmusic #Atlantamusic #atlantamusicscene.”

Zonnique recently beamed about her mother’s love by saying: “I would say when it comes to anything, definitely love, I feel like I call my mom first when it comes to anything I’m going through because she’s just so easy to talk to and she always gives me good advice.”

She also addressed the elephant in the room – the divorce drama between Tiny and T.I.

She shared: “Me, being my mom’s child over his, you kind of get attached and want to stick up for my mom and stuff like that and it is just not your place. So, I just try and stay out of it as much as possible. I think that our relationship is still really great. Even my mom and his relationship are still really great.”

Zonnique had always made it clear that she wants to more than being known as the “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” star and fans, who watched the clip, are telling her she is.

One supporter said: “Love this song! Congratulations doll.”

A second fan stated: “That’s my jam. I’m here for this song.”

A third commenter added: “Bumping this and the one with young thug u go, girl, they both are the truth.”

What are your thoughts on the music video?