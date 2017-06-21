FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
tamron hall t.i. jax taylor amber portwood bella thorne joseline hernandez Stevie J tameka cottle blake shelton matt lauer bernice burgos kenya moore michael strahan tiny caitlyn jenner beyonce jay-z tamar braxton bethenny frankel blac chyna alex rodriguez
Home » Entertainment

Tiny Pleading With T.I. To ‘Drop The Divorce’ – They Are Moving Back In Together: Report

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/21/2017
4
13.7K Views
3


Tiny T.I. Drop DivorceCredit: Huffington Post

Cancel the divorce! Tiny and T.I. are said to be in a good place at the moment, and the petite singer is asking the rapper to hit pause on the procedures. Wow, that is a surprising turn of events.

However, then again, those, who have been following the soap opera between the stars of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” know that in the past weeks, things have been looking up.

Tiny, who filed for divorce in late 2016 after six years of marriage, had initially moved out of the marital home after rumors had claimed her husband had a side chick.

However, the Xscape singer recently shared a video where she is working out with her new trainer, and it showed that she was back home. So, did Tiny move back in with her estranged husband?

It certainly seems so, because for Father’s Day, T.I. posted a one-hour clip where he was cuddling in bed with his children – King, Major, and Heiress – and to everyone’s surprise, Tiny showed up to give the proud father a kiss.

#CaptionThis "Who's watching the kids" 😂👀 via: @atlpics

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

While nothing has been confirmed nor denied, a source close to the businesswoman said she regrets filing the papers and is now begging the “Live Your Life” rapper to drop everything.

The spy said: “Tiny wants to drop the divorce with T.I. She has been pleading with him to cancel all the lawyers, the paperwork and everything else that would end their marriage.”

The insider added: “The last few days, including Father’s Day, have been wonderful for the couple and Tiny feels like their marriage is worth saving. Despite everything they have been through, Tiny never stopped loving the father of her children.”

In a recent interview, Tiny said she never stopped loving her husband because they are a family and added: “Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off.We have been off this week. Today is my first time talking to him guys, you know. We are up and down, some roller coaster here.”

She went on to say: “We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love the.I stress that, and I say that all the time because it is true. Even though we are going through this difficult separation or whatever we are doing, it is something that still comes natural which is how we are as a family, a natural vibe. Some days we are divorced, and some days we are not.”

Advertisement

The duo will be celebrating their wedding anniversary, in July, and it is certain that Tamar Braxton will push them to renew their vows even if she has to pay for the ceremony.

Post Views: 13,650

Read more about t.i. tameka cottle tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
Bernice Burgos Shares Without Makeup Video Amid Intense Meek Mill And Chris Brown Flirting
06/20/2017
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Kill Divorce And Cheating Rumors With Cute Kiss In New Video
06/20/2017
Tiny And T.I. Reconcile! Video Shows Them Kissing And Cuddling In Bed With Kids During Family Day!
06/20/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
4 Comments

Tekida Shandanah 9013355406
06/21/2017 at 12:08 pm
Reply

Tekida shandanah from Memphis tennessee I ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Tiny & ti and all the family ! A family that prays together will allways stays together !


Gwendolyn Williams
06/21/2017 at 5:58 am
Reply

Even though it’s none of my business and T.I has stressed to ppl that he wants them to stay out of his business and mind ur business but I want y’all to stay together. A marriage is all about the good and bad.


    Mary frazier
    06/21/2017 at 1:34 pm
    Reply

    SO GLAD U GUYS BACK TOGETHER BERNICE BURGOS SHE NEED GET A DATE WITH THE BIG SHOW ON WWE RAW SO HE GIVE HER SOME WORK SO SHE DONT HAVE TO GO WITH MARRY MEN DONT KNOW IS BIG SHOW IS MARRY IF HE NOT HE NEED BE HER MEN SO SHE DONT HAVE TO MAKE A VIDEO OF DANCE SHE DANCE WITH THE BIG SHOW BERNICE BURGOS TRY IT U WILL LIKE IT

Born
06/21/2017 at 5:44 am
Reply

I must say that each and every one of these articles constantly have spelling errors and grammar issues. Please take the time to appear to care about your work by doing a simple spell/grammar check. It’s really hard to take these pieces seriously when you don’t care enough about your work to complete the most simple task.
#spellchecker


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *