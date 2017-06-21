Tiny Pleading With T.I. To ‘Drop The Divorce’ – They Are Moving Back In Together: Report

Cancel the divorce! Tiny and T.I. are said to be in a good place at the moment, and the petite singer is asking the rapper to hit pause on the procedures. Wow, that is a surprising turn of events.

However, then again, those, who have been following the soap opera between the stars of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” know that in the past weeks, things have been looking up.

Tiny, who filed for divorce in late 2016 after six years of marriage, had initially moved out of the marital home after rumors had claimed her husband had a side chick.

However, the Xscape singer recently shared a video where she is working out with her new trainer, and it showed that she was back home. So, did Tiny move back in with her estranged husband?

It certainly seems so, because for Father’s Day, T.I. posted a one-hour clip where he was cuddling in bed with his children – King, Major, and Heiress – and to everyone’s surprise, Tiny showed up to give the proud father a kiss.

While nothing has been confirmed nor denied, a source close to the businesswoman said she regrets filing the papers and is now begging the “Live Your Life” rapper to drop everything.

The spy said: “Tiny wants to drop the divorce with T.I. She has been pleading with him to cancel all the lawyers, the paperwork and everything else that would end their marriage.”

The insider added: “The last few days, including Father’s Day, have been wonderful for the couple and Tiny feels like their marriage is worth saving. Despite everything they have been through, Tiny never stopped loving the father of her children.”

In a recent interview, Tiny said she never stopped loving her husband because they are a family and added: “Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off.We have been off this week. Today is my first time talking to him guys, you know. We are up and down, some roller coaster here.”

She went on to say: “We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love the.I stress that, and I say that all the time because it is true. Even though we are going through this difficult separation or whatever we are doing, it is something that still comes natural which is how we are as a family, a natural vibe. Some days we are divorced, and some days we are not.”

The duo will be celebrating their wedding anniversary, in July, and it is certain that Tamar Braxton will push them to renew their vows even if she has to pay for the ceremony.