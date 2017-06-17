FREE NEWSLETTER
Tiny Is In Extreme Pain After Workouts With Hot Personal Trainer But She ‘Loves It’ – T.I. Jealous!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/17/2017
tiny and personal trainerSource: wendyshow.com

Tameka Tiny Harris is putting in the extra work for a perfect summer body with her hunky trainer. Although the effort has taken a toll on her and she is in immense pain nowadays, it’s all worth it, and she loves it! Meanwhile, T.I. is not a big fan of how much Tiny loves spending time with her hot trainer.

Tiny seems perfectly fine without her ex, T.I. and she has been training hard with personal trainer Kory Phillips, who just happens to be extremely attractive!

Recently, the singer took to social media to share a training video and show off her skills.

In the caption, she wrote that after using the new move he taught her she was left in excruciating pain.

But even though she walked like a robot she claimed that she loved the push and gushed about her hot trainer, saying he is dope!

Tiny has been working hard to get in shape for her Xscape at Essence Fest in Detroit that is set to take place starting with June 29 through July 2.

It’s clear that the working out plan with Phillips has had a huge impact on the woman.

Not only has she been more confident about showing off her body online but she also looks so much happier!

But there is someone who is not at all happy about her newfound passion for working out – T.I.

Sources have revealed that the rapper is extremely jealous on Phillips and that he keeps sending her messages questioning her about the trainer.

But it looks like Tiny enjoys having so much control over T.I. Finally, the ball is in her court now!

Tiny wants T.I. to feel how she felt when he got together with Bernice Burgos.

All of Tiny’s  friends think the personal trainer is really hot and the Xscape singer knows it too!

Do you think Tiny and T.I. will ever get back together or is it too late for them? Should Tiny try her chances with the hunky personal trainer who seems to have made her happier than she’s ever been?

Finally, does T.I. have any right to be jealous?

Mildred White
06/17/2017 at 10:00 am
Reply

Great video. Do the dam thang


Jay
06/17/2017 at 7:33 am
Reply

Personal trainers get a lot of sex. My coworker used to be one. The women usually let it go beyond just being trained. Once they start developing that trust and a bond with the trainer it’s a wrap for the most part.


Rose
06/17/2017 at 7:26 am
Reply

Soical Media is doing way to much everyday. As a Staz where is the privacy for some $hit! Its so draing to have to read or see bad crap about staz everyday! Way too many Grown a$$ folks still doing the same b.s when they where young. Grow the f___ up people! Karma is real now moving on .


crystal Everett
06/17/2017 at 6:33 am
Reply

T. I. Has embarrassed both of these women just to suit himself and I think that is absolutely horrible. Tiny needs to worry about her career and nothing else, enjoy the benefits of the push and hard work. It will pay off in the long run. Don’t do anything to make T.I. jealous by human nature it will come on it’s own. Tiny I think you should keep up your integrity as a woman and worry about keeping your children safe and happy not to mention getting to your happy place and staying there.


    AJ
    06/17/2017 at 4:38 pm
    Reply

    So true well said

