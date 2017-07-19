FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
meghan markle angelina jolie tristan thompson t.i. abby lee miller ashton kutcher kourtney kardashian bella thorne aaron carter scott disick beyonce younes bendjima kanye west jennifer lopez prince harry brad pitt blac chyna kim kardashian rob kardashian adam lind jessica simpson tiny 21 Savage
Home » Lifestyle

Tiny Is Heartbroken Because Her Marriage To T.I. Is Still Doomed Despite Wild ‘Sex On The Beach’ Vacation

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/19/2017
13
16.9K Views
2


Tiny Is Heartbroken Because Her Marriage To T.I. Is Still Doomed Despite Wild 'Sex On The Beach' VacationSource: bet.com

Tiny Harris is broken hearted after her romantic Caribbean vacation with T.I. It didn’t turn into a reconciliation as she hoped. It’s a pity because she was sure that they would get back together.

Talk about mixed signals…While T.I. seems to be moving ahead with the divorce from Tiny, he keeps giving her all kinds of signs that he is still deeply and passionately in love with her.

He even joined her for her recent birthday anniversary on the amazing Caribbean island St.Lucia, but now that the trip is over she is back to a hard reality in which they are not together.

‘Yesterday Tiny was convinced their marriage was back on. But today, now that she is back home, Tiny is heartbroken and struggling to come to terms that T.I. is not by her side,’ a source in Atlanta stated.

 

‘Tiny is feeling terrible after returning from her romantic birthday celebration. Tip surprised her while she was in St. Lucia and it was the hottest night they have had together in a long time. They even had sex on the beach, in front of her bungalow by the water,’ the insider continued.

Sex with your ex is never a good idea, especially when there are still so many feelings involved.

After their incredible vacation in paradise, Tiny thought for sure that things would change once they got home, but it seems that she was dead wrong.

T.I. didn’t call off the divorce, he didn’t ask to move back home and they are still not a couple.

Advertisement

Before the trip, he made it very clear that he no longer wants to be married. He also said that on the other hand, he will always have a strong connection with Tiny because she is the mother of his kids and he will always respect her.

Post Views: 16,946

Read more about t.i. tiny

Advertisement

You may also like
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Drama No Longer An Issue For Bernice Burgos As She Parties With Porsha Williams And Cardi B
07/19/2017
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Are Still Not Back Together – Rapper Cannot Be The Man Xscape Singer Wants Him To Be
07/18/2017
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Calls Rob Kardashian A ‘Loser’ Before Getting Back With T.I.
07/18/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
13 Comments

Carlotta
07/19/2017 at 12:07 pm
Reply

TI grow up dude, your not a jitty bug anymore, sit your old a** down somewhere and let your sons have the venture in dating…your daughters need you to not be like the dudes they are gonna run into… just divorce her already, don’t play games with a woman…


Carlotta
07/19/2017 at 12:01 pm
Reply

So sad how a woman will sit back and accept a man making her a “when its convenient for him choice of the day” even after marriage…she better learn her worth and move the fk on… stop making yourself available for his when its convenient for him type chic choice of THE day… take yourself out of the equation… focus on you and your kids…He doesn’t want you, but can’t stand to see you happy with someone else…You did good chilling with Mayweather, you went a step above his a**, he didn’t like that you were able to enjoy yourself, don’t leery him keep that hold on you…You tried it, t didn’t work, so move on…





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *