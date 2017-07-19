Tiny Is Heartbroken Because Her Marriage To T.I. Is Still Doomed Despite Wild ‘Sex On The Beach’ Vacation

Tiny Harris is broken hearted after her romantic Caribbean vacation with T.I. It didn’t turn into a reconciliation as she hoped. It’s a pity because she was sure that they would get back together.

Talk about mixed signals…While T.I. seems to be moving ahead with the divorce from Tiny, he keeps giving her all kinds of signs that he is still deeply and passionately in love with her.

He even joined her for her recent birthday anniversary on the amazing Caribbean island St.Lucia, but now that the trip is over she is back to a hard reality in which they are not together.

‘Yesterday Tiny was convinced their marriage was back on. But today, now that she is back home, Tiny is heartbroken and struggling to come to terms that T.I. is not by her side,’ a source in Atlanta stated.

What a great birthday I had here in St. Lucia at @LaderaResort having a little fun with this beautiful scenery #LaderaResort #LuxuryResort #LavishLiving 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

‘Tiny is feeling terrible after returning from her romantic birthday celebration. Tip surprised her while she was in St. Lucia and it was the hottest night they have had together in a long time. They even had sex on the beach, in front of her bungalow by the water,’ the insider continued.

Sex with your ex is never a good idea, especially when there are still so many feelings involved.

After their incredible vacation in paradise, Tiny thought for sure that things would change once they got home, but it seems that she was dead wrong.

T.I. didn’t call off the divorce, he didn’t ask to move back home and they are still not a couple.

Before the trip, he made it very clear that he no longer wants to be married. He also said that on the other hand, he will always have a strong connection with Tiny because she is the mother of his kids and he will always respect her.