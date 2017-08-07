FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Tiny Is Giving T.I. His Last Chance To Save Their Marriage; Everything’s At Stake Now!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/07/2017
3
11.8K Views
7


Tiny Is Giving T.I. His Last Chance To Save Their Marriage; Everything's At Stake Now!

T.I. and Tiny are giving us life with all their cute posts and messages that they have recently shared, along with the fun photos. All these have supported the reports according to which they have called off their divorce. Check out what an insider has to say about their last chance to save their marriage.

T.I. and Tiny have officially called off the divorce and the couple’s behavior from the last few weeks has done nothing to debunk the allegations.

 

The pair continues to fawn over each other all over social media, getting very nostalgic on their seventh wedding anniversary a few days ago on July 31 and their family trip to the Bahamas.

We are now wondering how long this perfect little bubble that they have created will last and if all these mean that their marriage is finally safe.

‘Right now T.I. is saying all the right things, and he says he is now committed to making their marriage work, but Tiny’s heard it all before, and it’s questionable how long he’ll be able to maintain the good husband act,’ a source close to Tiny confessed.

‘Tiny’s taking him at his word though, she wants their marriage to work more than anything, and there’s no questioning how much happier the kids are when they’re together. But, Tiny’s not delusional, and she’s no fool, she has made it clear to T.I. that if he starts messing her around again, then he is out the door,’ the source continued.

‘This is their last chance, and there’s everything at stake, everyone’s hoping that T.I. is genuine and that he will not slip back to his old ways again.’

 

The New Incredibles (Street-Credibles) lol #HarrisFamilyVacation @atlantisresort

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

All of their fans are hoping that the two of them will be able to keep it together this time, especially since they share three adorable kids, Clifford King, Major, and Heiress.

They have also been together for seven years.

If they really want to work things out and stick together we are confident that they will.

T.I. wrote to Tiny in a caption of a collage of photos that he has posted on his Instagram account for their anniversary that there is ‘never a dull moment’ with them. Anyway, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for the two love birds!

3 Comments

Lemon49
08/10/2017 at 8:00 pm
Reply

WELL FEEL IF SHE GOT HER HUSBAND BACK THEN WHAT THE PROBLEM HE STILL YOUNG HE NOT DONE CHEATING IF IT’S NOT BERNICE IT WILL BE THAT MIAMI GIRL NOW TINY RUN UP ON MY TOWN CAUSE US MIAMI LADIES DON’T PLAY YOU GOT TO LET HIM HAVE HIS FUN SINCE YOU WANT TO STAY WITH HIM SO LEAVE BERNICE ALONE SHE GOT WHAT SHE WANT OUT OF HIM TINY IF YOU CAN’T KEEP YOUR HUSBAND LET HIM HAVE HIS FUN


Tamekia
08/09/2017 at 12:58 am
Reply

Tip and Tiny i have been praying that you to get back together you all have and amazing family from what i can see from watching your show i can tell that you are a family man and that family is first and important i admire that you to keeps it real and that y’all don’t pretend to be something that you’re not but i pray that you all will keep the faith never doubt God cause when division is in your household the more divided you become and a household divided won’t stand but a family that prays together stays together but be blessed and stay encouraged in the lord. Hashtags Brown


Carla Hargrove
08/07/2017 at 6:25 am
Reply

Mr. & Mrs. Harris you have always been one of my favorite power couples. Mr. Harris you have a beautiful wife and family. I look forward to seeing and hearing amazing things about you both. I wish you both continued success. God bless…


