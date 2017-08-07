Tiny Is Giving T.I. His Last Chance To Save Their Marriage; Everything’s At Stake Now!

T.I. and Tiny are giving us life with all their cute posts and messages that they have recently shared, along with the fun photos. All these have supported the reports according to which they have called off their divorce. Check out what an insider has to say about their last chance to save their marriage.

T.I. and Tiny have officially called off the divorce and the couple’s behavior from the last few weeks has done nothing to debunk the allegations.

The pair continues to fawn over each other all over social media, getting very nostalgic on their seventh wedding anniversary a few days ago on July 31 and their family trip to the Bahamas.

We are now wondering how long this perfect little bubble that they have created will last and if all these mean that their marriage is finally safe.

‘Right now T.I. is saying all the right things, and he says he is now committed to making their marriage work, but Tiny’s heard it all before, and it’s questionable how long he’ll be able to maintain the good husband act,’ a source close to Tiny confessed.

‘Tiny’s taking him at his word though, she wants their marriage to work more than anything, and there’s no questioning how much happier the kids are when they’re together. But, Tiny’s not delusional, and she’s no fool, she has made it clear to T.I. that if he starts messing her around again, then he is out the door,’ the source continued.

‘This is their last chance, and there’s everything at stake, everyone’s hoping that T.I. is genuine and that he will not slip back to his old ways again.’

The New Incredibles (Street-Credibles) lol #HarrisFamilyVacation @atlantisresort A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

All of their fans are hoping that the two of them will be able to keep it together this time, especially since they share three adorable kids, Clifford King, Major, and Heiress.

They have also been together for seven years.

If they really want to work things out and stick together we are confident that they will.

T.I. wrote to Tiny in a caption of a collage of photos that he has posted on his Instagram account for their anniversary that there is ‘never a dull moment’ with them. Anyway, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for the two love birds!