Tiny Is Furios That T.I. Spent $100,000 At Strip Club With Diddy – Is Divorce An Option?

Tiny is livid that her husband T.I. spent $100,000 with his pal, Diddy at a strip club earlier. She was furious when she learned about the massive splash that the rappers made at the Ace of Diamonds strip club because this had gone against some of the things that she wanted her husband to change at himself.

Watch this MOVIE!!!! MORE LIFE!!!! #frenchvanillaciroc @princejdc @frenchmontana A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

Tiny initially filed for divorce last December, confessing that she wasn’t going to put up with a cheating man.

The summer came to an end and T.I. and made multiple efforts to prove to her that he had changed, so she decided to give him another chance.

T.I. splashing loads of money on strippers made her feel as if the stories about him having changed for the better weren’t real after all.

Tiny Harris wishes that her husband was mature enough to know that spending so much money at a strip club is a waste and she finds this unacceptable.



Tiny still wants her man to live his life to the fullest, and she doesn’t usually judge him, but to know that such a considerable sum was spent on strippers made her angry.

Just last week, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Tiny made it known that her relationship with T.I. was still a work in progress.

We also found out that the couple is living together again, like one big family, but the work that it has taken to get them to that point has been challenging. It seems like the dark days still haven’t passed for Tiny and T.I.