Tiny Is Determined To Divorce T.I. – Rapper Will Fight To Stay With The Xscape Singer

An open marriage is not what Tameka “Tiny” Harris wants with T.I. and for a reason – she has decided to close that chapter of her life and move forward with the divorce.

Yes, you have read correctly, Tiny and T.I. are over.

It is being reported that after thinking the matter through, and accepting the fact that the rapper will not stop flirting and sleeping around with groupies and side chicks a la Bernice Burgos, Tiny has called it quits.

According to a source, who spoke to HollywoodLife, the Xscape singer decided this after discovering tons of text messages on T.I.’s phones.

The texts confirmed her worst nightmare, the father of her children has been sending raunchy messages to nameless hotties.

A source said: “They had a big fight last week because she saw some questionable messages on his phone, so she feels like she is well within her rights to do whatever she wants.”

While on vacation in the Dominican Republican, Tiny realized that she no longer wants to be with a man who is incapable of loving her alone and told him it was over.

The source shared that T.I. took the news pretty bad and has vowed to fight for his ladylove.

The person close to the rapper explained: “Tiny did some real soul searching, and pretty much admitted to herself that Tip is likely never to be able to be faithful to her and to give her what she needs emotionally. But, now comes the tough part, maintaining her resolve and following through. Because, one thing is for sure, Tip is not going to let her go without putting up one more fight.”

The tipster went on to say: “It was a much-needed trip after she decided to put the divorce on hold. It was great for Tiny to get away, have some R&R, and talk things through with her girls — to get a reality check. When Tip’s around it is impossible for Tiny to think rationally, she gets overwhelmed by emotion, and he is a master at manipulating her. Her head gets clouded, and her heart takes over.”

Fans are torn, some say Tiny should dump the rapper for humiliating her.

While others believe she should do all she can to save the marriage – including accepting the open marriage option.

If T.I. leaves Tiny, many predict that he will run back to Burgos who is waiting for him arms wide opened.