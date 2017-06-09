FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Tiny Hints At Reconciliation With T.I. – Did The Rapper Dump Bernice Burgos And Call Off The Divorce?

Nick Markus Posted On 06/09/2017
tiny ti and berniceSource: etonline.com

Tiny Harris has recently hinted that there is still a slight possibility she will not go forward with her plans to divorce baby daddy T.I. During an interview, the woman revealed that their relationship is rather complicated and that sometimes it looks like they are going to have a divorce, sometimes it doesn’t.

Fans were surprised hearing Tiny’s statement considering she was the one who decided to file for divorce.

She made it very clear that she was sick of T.I.’s many affairs.

Soon after the divorce news broke out, it was also reported that T.I. had been dating model Bernice Burgos ever since January.

Now, Tiny’s hints that she might be deciding against divorcing are quite puzzling especially because it looks like T.I and Bernice are going strong.

Did they breakup in secret already?

‘It is like some days we are divorced and some days we are not. It’s a work in progress though cause I do not like dropping off my kids, and he be like ‘I’m finning to take the kids,’ and I’ll be ‘no you are not, they are going with me today.’ Like who told you, just ’cause you came in town boo.’

As fans may already be aware, Tiny is in the midst of preparing for her comeback with her group Xscape.

In just two weeks, the group will go on stage at the Essence Festival, and soon after, they are set to premiere their reality TV show.

Concerning her marriage with T.I it is yet unclear what is going to end up happening.

Celebrating the birthday girl @rasheedadabosschick 👑🙌🏽🎁🎉

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

Considering that the man also filed his own divorce papers, it looked like he was ready to move on but his recent statements made fans doubt that.

Meanwhile, Bernice Burgos has been allegedly telling her close ones that she is head over heels with T.I. and that she thinks they are going to have a long and happy future together.

But judging by what Tiny stated recently, it sounds like the divorce could be canceled sooner rather than later.

Do you hope T.I. and Tiny will cancel their divorce and get back together or are you team Bernice?

