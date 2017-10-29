Tiny Has Fun At Halloween Party — Video Shows T.I. Was Not There

As a grown woman, Tameka “Tiny” Harris has decided to enjoy herself at a Halloween party, but it seems that T.I. was nowhere in sight.

The mother of four showed off her curves in a white sleeveless dress that revealed a lot cleavage.

The Xscape singer had her blonde hair in curls and pinned to the back.

In a Snapchat video that surfaced online, Tiny is busy is goofing around with a group of creepy clowns.

The clowns look very scary, but Tiny decided to take things to another level by playing around with a fake machete.

This was not a party for the children, but the grown-ups looked like they were having fun.

Fans, who watched the clip, are happy she was not at the event with Floyd Mayweather and others are asking, why was T.I. absent?

It seems that the power couple has decided to party these days separately.

The ATL star was seen at rapper YFN Lucci’s birthday party getting high on life with naked women around them.

He was making it rain and having a blast, and Tiny was nowhere to be seen.

The strip club session came just days after it was revealed that Tiny had a nasty fight with her husband over Bernice Burgos, his former side chick.

A source said: “Tiny confronted T.I. about it, and he did his usual trick of turning it around to make Tiny seem like she is the bad one, for ’spying’ on him—and it ended up turning into a huge fight between them.”

MILF, aka #TinyHarris 😍 A post shared by The Blogssip (@theblogssip) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

The person added:“They have made up, for now, but T.I.’s made it clear that he will not be dictated to about what he can look at online, and who he can follow—and that Tiny needs to check herself and quit with the jealous wife routine. But, Tiny is still pissed, and it is making her seriously doubt that she can ever really trust T.I. again, because, if he really is committed to making their marriage work then why’s he spending hours trawling through nearly naked photos of another woman, especially when that other woman has caused so many problems between them in the past?”

Being apart seems the way T.I. and Tiny keep things together these days.