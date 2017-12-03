Tiny Harris Stuns With Her Sultry New Blue Hair And Twerking Skills While On Stage With Xscape – Check Out The Video!

Yesterday, December 2, Tiny Harris showed off her absolutely gorgeous new blue hair as well as her booty shaking skills on stage during an Xscape show! The whole thing took place in Charlotte NC, and T.I.’s wife stunned everyone there when she showed up on stage sporting an unexpected but incredibly flattering makeover!

The rest of the internet was able to admire her sexiness as well when a fan took to social media to share a video of the star dancing and having the time of her life.

Check out Tiny’s fresh do and booty shaking here!

@majorgirl was ready to throw it in a circle 🙌🏾😂 #thegreatxscapetour #charlottenc #cltnightlife #tinyharris A post shared by Chyneice Oliver (@hazelchy) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:38am PST

As fans undoubtedly know, Tiny Harris has reunited with girl group Xscape for a reality TV show, well-awaited tour as well as an album!

Talk about a comeback!

In addition, we can see how her new hairstyle is also a way of proving that she’s doing better than ever and is really enjoying this life in the spotlight.

Mother and wife or not, Tiny is also a notable performer and born to be on stage, so crazy hair colors can only be expected.

And she can definitely pull them off!

As for her sexy dance moves, this is not the first time she flaunted them.

Not too long ago, Tiny posted a video in which she was twerking to a Cardi B track backstage, on tour!

Tiny always does what she loves and keeps us all entertained at the same time!

When it comes to her romance with rapper husband T.I. there have been many rumors and speculations surrounding their relationship, but Tiny is not letting them get to her.

We’ll just have to wait and see if they decide to go ahead and finalize their divorce or not.

Meanwhile, Tiny is having a lot of fun by focusing on her career.

What do you think about her new look?