Tiny Harris ‘Likes’ Comment About Kandi Burruss’ Plastic Surgery Procedures: Is The Drama Within Xscape Escalating?

Most of the stars in the entertainment industry have had a nip or a tuck somewhere. The ladies of Xscape are no different. Tiny Harris has had work on her body and even changed her eye color. The singer was recently caught liking a comment that mentioned that Kandi Burruss has had work done too,

Although the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has been open about what she’s had done, many people still believe that she has a natural body.

A follower commented that “Kandi has had surgery on her butt as well as lipo.. she said it on the reunion of housewives before” which gossip blog Fameolous caught Tiny Harris liking.

I always thought @kandi was natural 💅🏾 A post shared by FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousig) on Nov 15, 2017 at 9:39pm PST

Kandi has also had breast augmentation after giving birth to her son Ace.

The like definitely seems shady to some. Especially after Xscapes awkward interview on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen where the group said that they were going to make a new album — without Kandi.

Many people think that Kandi is the backbone of the group so the new music won’t sell unless she’s on it.

It was clear to some that there’s tension between the ladies who just reunited after years of feuding.

Xscape member Tamika Scott spoke on the subject via Instagram stating: “Me and the girls visited Watch What Happens Live, with @bravoandy this past Sunday and we got a lot of slack from the interview. We, Xscape, as a group are definitely working hard to give our fans an ultimate night to Remember performance for our Great Xscape Tour, with all Four original members @kandi @majorgirl @[email protected]! As dysfunctional as we look behind the scenes, we are working as mature women to rebuild our friendship/ and working relationships.”

Scott went on to say: “Yes, things take time and we are making sure to give it just that. Nothing happens over night. To our real fans that believes in us Thank You! To the judgemental few of you, keep your pointless penny thoughts to yourselves. Just Know that God Brought this back together and he is in CONTROL.”

Do you think Tiny Harris was being shady or did her finger simply slip? Do you think there’s drama in the group?