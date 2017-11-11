Tiny Harris Goes Makeup-Free In New Photo — T.I.’s Wife Feels Confident

Tiny looks fantastic in a new picture where she is not wearing any makeup. The Xscape singer is fierce, and she has decided to show off her natural beauty.

The petite artist and songwriter recently shared a photo on social media where she is hanging out with her fellow Xscape bandmate ‎LaTocha Scott.

Also featured in the “family photo” is baby Heiress looking cute in a pink outfit and black coat.

Several crew members of the Great Xscape Tour posed alongside Tiny.

In the photo, T.I.’ wife is wearing a light blue sweater and matching jeans. Her long honey hair is in a chic yet simple ponytail.

The reality TV star, who loves to show off her latest lip color and perfect eyebrows, decided to go another route — zero makeup.

She used the caption to explain that she feels confident and sexy au naturel.

When u don't care nothing about hitting the streets with no makeup & a ponytail!! #ConfidenceIsSexy #MyFamily #GreatXscapeTour 🙏🏽👑 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:51pm PST

The mother of four confessed: “When u don’t care nothing about hitting the streets with no makeup & a ponytail!! #ConfidenceIsSexy #MyFamily #GreatXscapeTour.”

One fan said: “I love Tiny & she was my favorite voice out of Xscape, but she really should get butt reduction and remove some of those implants because it doesn’t look nice she still is beautiful & should do something about that, but her face and hair still pretty.”

Another stated: “I want you’ll to stay together. You have an amazing family. Gods plan is for you to be happy and get the Honor they father. makeup is overrated; you look good Tiny.”

A person, who is anti-makeup, had a lot to say: “You can look at tiny face and tell she uses a ton of makeup miss me with that woman about how smooth her face is she got blemishes and all that putting that makeup. FACE REAL BLACK DOES NOT CRACK WE DON’T NEED NONE OF THAT S***. POINT BLANK WAKE UP AND ACCEPT WHO AND AS A BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE.”

With or without makeup, T.I. is said to be smitten with Tiny, and they will continue to work on their unconventional romance.

When your mom is fine 😍…..that hair is real! A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on Nov 10, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

A source said: “Tiny and T.I. have never had the kind of relationship where she puts a whole lot of rules on him; that would never work.She has always given him a lot of leniencies when it comes to other women, and that is still true. She does not tell him he cannot check out other attractive women — she will even point them out to him sometimes! And she is even cool with him talking to other women.”

Advertisement

Any thoughts on the picture?