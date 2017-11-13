FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
phaedra parks kandi burruss kenya moore amy schumer jamie foxx Eniko Parrish blac chyna justin bieber kanye west rasheeda frost Keri Hilson angelina jolie ruby rose t.i. tamar braxton Austin Forsyth Sean Hannity beyonce ben affleck kylie jenner megan fox kim kardashian selena gomez
Home » Entertainment

Tiny Harris Explains Her Relationship With T.I. After Kandi Burruss Reveals They Are Back Together

Nick Markus Posted On 11/13/2017
1
2.0K Views
4


tiny-harrisSource: bet.com

Are Tiny and T.I. really an item once again? Last night, the singer and the other Xscape members Tamika Scott, LaTocha Scott and Kandi Burruss stopped by Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. During the talk show, Cohen asked Tiny about her relationship with her rapper husband and Kandi answered for her that they are back together!

Tiny on the other hand chose to remain coy about their romance and whether or not they are still heading for a divorce.

Xscape is here! #WWHL

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on

When Andy questioned the woman about her life after the break-up, Tiny simply rolled her eyes and shrugged before replying.

‘Yeah, everything is everything. Still…doing…just going,’ she said laughing.

But even though it was pretty obvious Tiny did not wish to reveal any specific details about her and T.I.’s relationship, the host pressed on.

Cohen stated that the Xscape activities, like doing music again and going on tour must be a welcome distraction from her ruined marriage.

That is when Kandi gave Tiny a pretty funny look.

Tiny noticed and asked her fellow group member why she was looking at her like that.

‘It’s not like they broke up,’ Kandi simply stated.

‘They’re not broke up! Was I not supposed to say that?’ she added as Tiny sighed heavily.

Tameka then tried her best to cover up Kandi’s tongue slip by saying they are still working on their relationship.

Advertisement

Do you think Kandi went too far by revealing personal information that Tiny obviously did not want out?

Post Views: 1,975

Read more about kandi burruss t.i. tiny harris Xscape

Advertisement

You may also like
Inside Xscape’s Future Without Kandi Burruss – Here’s Why The Group Is Breaking Up Once Again!
11/13/2017
Are Tiny Harris and T.I. Really Back Together? Tiny’s Bandmate, Kandi Burruss, Finally Reveals The Truth
11/13/2017
Kandi Burruss Angers Xscape Fans By Turning Down Album With Bandmates
11/13/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Jerome
11/13/2017 at 2:58 pm
Reply

Kandi was wrong 4 saying anything about Tiny relationship she be mad if it mad said about her & Todd. And also Kandi is wrong 4 not doing a new album with the girls. We the fans want it she us some love we got y’all back. And 1 thing Kandi the pass is the pass Tamicka said sorry plenty of time grow the he’ll up Kandi and stop all that Damn crying all the time u need to get it together and please join the woman and stop all that negative stuff and be positive with the group.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *