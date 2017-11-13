Tiny Harris Explains Her Relationship With T.I. After Kandi Burruss Reveals They Are Back Together

Are Tiny and T.I. really an item once again? Last night, the singer and the other Xscape members Tamika Scott, LaTocha Scott and Kandi Burruss stopped by Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. During the talk show, Cohen asked Tiny about her relationship with her rapper husband and Kandi answered for her that they are back together!

Tiny on the other hand chose to remain coy about their romance and whether or not they are still heading for a divorce.

Xscape is here! #WWHL A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

When Andy questioned the woman about her life after the break-up, Tiny simply rolled her eyes and shrugged before replying.

‘Yeah, everything is everything. Still…doing…just going,’ she said laughing.

But even though it was pretty obvious Tiny did not wish to reveal any specific details about her and T.I.’s relationship, the host pressed on.

Cohen stated that the Xscape activities, like doing music again and going on tour must be a welcome distraction from her ruined marriage.

That is when Kandi gave Tiny a pretty funny look.

Tiny noticed and asked her fellow group member why she was looking at her like that.

‘It’s not like they broke up,’ Kandi simply stated.

‘They’re not broke up! Was I not supposed to say that?’ she added as Tiny sighed heavily.

Tameka then tried her best to cover up Kandi’s tongue slip by saying they are still working on their relationship.

Do you think Kandi went too far by revealing personal information that Tiny obviously did not want out?