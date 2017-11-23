FREE NEWSLETTER
Tiny Harris Dazzles In Wedding Dress For New Photo Shoot — Is She Sending T.I. A Message?

Mel Walker Posted On 11/23/2017
Tameka 'Tiny' Harris T.I. Vow RenewalInstagram

After seeing his stunning wife, Tiny Harris in a wedding dress, expect rapper T.I. to have a sudden urge to put a ring on it again.

Tiny is feeling herself in this beautiful photo shoot for Upscale Magazine, and no one can give her wrong.

The Xscape singer has a few pictures from the publication that are very captivating.

In one photo, Tiny is wearing a gown that could serve as a wedding dress.

While in another she is in a sexy red dress that will be perfect for Christmas.

In the third photo, the mother of four is merely showcasing her stunning hairdo.

Tiny used the caption to say she feels like a 10 using Demi Lovato’s hit song “Sorry Not Sorry.”

She wrote: “Now I’m out here looking like revenge. Feeling like 10.. best I’ve ever been @ddlovato I️ just love this song lol Make sure u get your copy of @upscalemagazine.”

Maybe, just maybe, that picture will push T.I. to give Tiny the wedding renewal of her dreams.

After the lovers reconciled, it was claimed that T.I. wanted to renew their vows.

A source shared: “It is only a matter of time before they rekindle their romance, it would possibly lead to them renewing their vows.T.I. and Tiny is on again, off again relationship is exactly who they are. They cannot live with or without each other. They are addicted to each other regardless of the good or the bad, which has led their friends and family to believe that they will not go through with the divorce.”

However, months have gone by, and T.I. is not making any moves.

Another source shared: “TIP told Tiny that if she took him back and agreed to work on saving their marriage, then they could renew their vows. He promised her that she could pick a date and location anywhere in the world, select which hotels she liked, write up a guest list of friends and family, and then he would do the rest. Tiny did all that and emailed it to TIP last week, but since then, radio silence… nothing. For some reason, TIP’s dragging his heels now, and Tiny‘s pissed… she cannot help feeling played.”

That dress should give T.I. a hint.

3 Comments

Christine
11/24/2017 at 9:19 am
Reply

Beautiful picture i hope T.I married his wife again


Lavitta Lockett
11/24/2017 at 8:51 am
Reply

Tiny u look beautiful keep on doing u girl and if tip can’t get it together don’t let that stop u do u like u are he will come correct.


Miki Howard
11/24/2017 at 6:13 am
Reply

If a n want you he will be there everyday doing everything. If you gotta take pictures for his attention & hope that he looking that’s really sad. Time to let go.


