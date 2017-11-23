Tiny Harris Dazzles In Wedding Dress For New Photo Shoot — Is She Sending T.I. A Message?

After seeing his stunning wife, Tiny Harris in a wedding dress, expect rapper T.I. to have a sudden urge to put a ring on it again.

Tiny is feeling herself in this beautiful photo shoot for Upscale Magazine, and no one can give her wrong.

The Xscape singer has a few pictures from the publication that are very captivating.

In one photo, Tiny is wearing a gown that could serve as a wedding dress.

While in another she is in a sexy red dress that will be perfect for Christmas.

In the third photo, the mother of four is merely showcasing her stunning hairdo.

Tiny used the caption to say she feels like a 10 using Demi Lovato’s hit song “Sorry Not Sorry.”

She wrote: “Now I’m out here looking like revenge. Feeling like 10.. best I’ve ever been @ddlovato I️ just love this song lol Make sure u get your copy of @upscalemagazine.”

Maybe, just maybe, that picture will push T.I. to give Tiny the wedding renewal of her dreams.

After the lovers reconciled, it was claimed that T.I. wanted to renew their vows.

A source shared: “It is only a matter of time before they rekindle their romance, it would possibly lead to them renewing their vows.T.I. and Tiny is on again, off again relationship is exactly who they are. They cannot live with or without each other. They are addicted to each other regardless of the good or the bad, which has led their friends and family to believe that they will not go through with the divorce.”

How could you not crush on this perfect peach? Just released images, shot exclusively by @ahmadbarber, from the 2017 Holiday issue of @upscalemagazine featuring covergirl @majorgirl. Swipe for a triple treat. Head over to upscalemagazine.com for the full story. A post shared by Satchel B. Jester (@scenebysatchel) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:19am PST

However, months have gone by, and T.I. is not making any moves.

Another source shared: “TIP told Tiny that if she took him back and agreed to work on saving their marriage, then they could renew their vows. He promised her that she could pick a date and location anywhere in the world, select which hotels she liked, write up a guest list of friends and family, and then he would do the rest. Tiny did all that and emailed it to TIP last week, but since then, radio silence… nothing. For some reason, TIP’s dragging his heels now, and Tiny‘s pissed… she cannot help feeling played.”

That dress should give T.I. a hint.