Tiny Harris’ Daughters Zonnique Pullins And Baby Heiress Are Cuteness Overload In New Photos

A balancing act is what Tameka “Tiny” Harris has been able to do.

Tiny is currently on The Great Xscape Tour with bandmates — Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott — but she is still on full mommy duty.

T.I.’s wife has been traveling all over the United States with her youngest and oldest daughters — Heiress Diana Harris and Zonnique Pullins. Zonnique, 21, serves as an opening act for Xscape.

The young woman, who is attempting to forge a musical career of her own, has already released several projects.

The latest one — Love Jones — an EP, is getting quite the buzz on social media.

Tiny is also traveling with baby Heiress, who has been given the nickname, lucky number 7, and she accompanies her mom wherever she goes.

“The Arms of the One Who Loves You” singer delighted her fans last night by taking to Instagram where she shared an adorable picture of Heiress and Zonnique.

The photo is cuteness overload because while Zonnique is posing as a model, Heiress decided to play “Peekaboo, I See You!”

Tiny captioned the photo: “The “IT” Factor!!! Cover of a Magazine like…2 The Hard Way… @zonniquejailee & @heiressdharris.”

She went on to praise Zonnique for her incredible performances by writing: “Ok, @zonniquejailee showing out on her first show! Always proud of my little mini-me showing out at The Great Xscape Tour…come check us all out @tamarbraxton @monicabrown & us coming to a city near you! My Babygirl too lit tho!! here we come!!!”

Tiny’s boys are also present at her shows, and she was more than pleased to see them singing her songs.

She shared: “Ooh, how this makes me #feelsogood to see two of my babies singing along every word to songs that I made b4 they were even born. My ….. this is everything to me. It’s crazy how they both got the gift as well.”

Tiny is also bonding with her old friend, Monica Brown.

She shared: “With nothing but family on The Great Xscape Tour!! @monicabrown & my smart, beautiful Goddaughter @laiyahbrown my two luvbugs @zonniquejailee & @heiressdharris in Raleigh was super turnt last night! Live crowd from start to finish!! Thank you for another successful night!! All.”

A family that goes on tour together stays together.