Tiny Harris Channels Old Hollywood Glamour And Shows Some Major Leg In New Photo Shoot Video – T.I. Is In Love And Frankly, So Are We! Check Out The Vid

Tiny brought it, like always! The Xscape singer showed off some major leg while looking classy for her ‘Upscale’ Holiday Issue cover! The photo shoot that oozed Old Hollywood even caught the attention of her husband, rapper T.I.

Tameka Harris is ready to celebrate the holidays!

For the cover, she slayed many different looks as she flaunted her perfect figure for the flashing cameras.

Tip’s wife looked absolutely stunning in the behind the scenes video of her cover shoot and are we even surprised?

It is safe to say that she looked really sexy but also elegant in all of the dresses she posed in.

During the shoot, she walked down grand stairs, posed on a piano sultrily and even took some selfies because why not?

After all, when you look so good you just have to share it with the fans as soon as possible!

All in all, she was the epitome of classic glamour that Old Hollywood is so famous for.

Check out the photoshoot video!

T.I. was so impressed by his wife’s looks that he took to social media to give her a well-deserved shout-out.

‘This look right here Mrs H #waytoBOSSUP,’ he captioned his Tiny’s cover photo.

Advertisement

What do you think about Tiny’s elegant holiday style?