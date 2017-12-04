Tiny Harris And Tamar Braxton’s Friendship Faces New Test After Vincent Herbert Got Hired As Xscape Manager

Fans of R&B divas Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her BFF, Tamar Braxton, are wondering, will their relationship survive the latest test?

Late last week, it was announced that Braxton’s estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, will be managing Tiny’s band, Xscape.

When the news broke, people on social media went into a frenzy asking questions like, does Braxton know about and approve of this? Did Tiny just betray her friend? Is this another publicity stunt to sell records?

Tiny and Braxton have been friends for over two decades. The ladies are incredibly close, with Braxton being the godmother of Tiny’s youngest child, Heiress Harris. Tiny is the godmother of Braxton’s only child, Logan.

Over the years, the two singers have been through thick and thin with each other.

However, in 2016, a significant feud erupted after Braxton was fired from The Real.

Tiny angered Braxton by supporting her friends — Monica Brown and Toya Wright — who were guest-hosting on the talk show.

Tamar x Todd Chrisely x Kandi Burruss ❤️ #TamarBraxton A post shared by Tamar Estine💙 {Fanpage} (@_tamarbraxtonher_) on Dec 1, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

During that same period, Braxton, who was allergic to anything and everything related to The Real, went on a rampage and destroyed her friendships with Tiny, Toya, and Monica.

The friends made up over the summer and are currently on tour together.

However, many are baffled as to why Tiny would be working with Herbert who allegedly assaulted Braxton prompting her to file for divorce.

One commenter said: “And didn’t tiny tell her to get a new manager b4 she has to get a new husband something like that. Things that make u say hum hey business is business. I ain’t mad at him or them if this is true. His marital issues ain’t got nothing to do with them or their business.This is not good Tamar is going to be ticked off about this. Tamar HAS to know about this. There is NO WAY Tiny would do this without her consent..right??!!”

Another shared: “People keep saying Vince seem so nice & he didn’t beat Tamar. Htf do you know? Why would her mom jus lie like that on Vince? You can’t go by how someone looks or act. I have a relative that everyone thinks he this and he that but he ain’t $h!t & he been getting physical with women his dated. Anytime you get physical with a woman, push or slap, ain’t nothin nice about you.”

A third person claimed: “Not to say he ain’t a good manager, apparently, he’s good. But if Tamar were my friend I wouldn’t hire him & I wouldn’t want to unfairly give him a hard time while he managing me because I’m sitting up thinking about what he did to my friend.”

Do you think this move will hurt the friendship?