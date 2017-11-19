FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Tiny Harris Admits On ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ That The Group Helped Her Cope With T.I. Divorce

Mel Walker Posted On 11/19/2017
Baby Heiress Harris Tameka 'Tiny' XscapeInstagram

Fans of Xscape: Still Kickin learned that baby Heiress has contributed to saving Tameka “Tiny” Harris and rapper T.I.’s marriage by being adorable and loving.

The show focuses on talented singers and songwriters Tamika and LaTocha Scott, Kandi Burruss, and Tiny as they juggle family life and reuniting as a band after an 18-year hiatus.

My Sugar & Spice @heiressdharris & #Richie Double Trouble Fr #CousinLife #MyChicken #MyToots 👑😍

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

This evening, Bravo aired a new episode of the reality show where Tiny had a fascinating heart-to-heart with her oldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins.

The mother of four said that she feels having baby Heiress in her life makes it worthwhile.

She stated: “This is the best thing that’s ever happened… she is a lifesaver since I am going through this divorce. I do not even care, as long as I got this. I got back to the old me and enjoyed performing again; I am the person I was when I was creative, you know, not just creating babies.”

Tiny went further: “I need Xscape right now, for me. I need not be somebody’s ex-wife, not to be going through a divorce, and be up on that stage doing this for me.”

Tiny also confessed that she is sleeping with T.I. because they are married but that “it does not mean that we are necessarily back on track.”

The segment was taped a few weeks ago, since then, the power couple has reunited, moved beyond the Bernice Burgos cheating drama, and are working on their unconventional marriage.

A source close to the ATL actor shared: “T.I. has realized how much his behavior in the past hurt Tiny, whom he loves, so he has made a solid effort to be more sensitive to how he treats the mother of his children. T.I. is making a conscious effort to be more respectful to her always, even when she is not around. T.I. wants to be a man of integrity and that means not flirting or even talking to other women when his wife is not around. T.I. has made mistakes in the past and now that things are good again between him and Tiny, he does not want to make mistakes or create any new damage in their relationship.”

T.I. and Tiny’s relationship is a real rollercoaster.

