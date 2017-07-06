FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Tiny Gushes Over T.I. Following His Touching Xscape Concert Surprise: ‘King!’

Nick Markus Posted On 07/06/2017
tiny and t.i.Source: enstarz.com

After T.I. surprised Tiny at her Xscape concert, the woman could not stop thanking her husband. It’s obvious the singer and reality TV star was quite touched. Tiny now believes the rapper is simply the sweetest man in the world because of the incredible gesture.

Tiny just had to tell her fans all about it!

Xscape’s reunion and performance at the Essence Festival was one of the most important events in Tiny’s life.

It is no doubt that she, along with her bandmates have been working hard to make their reunion dream a reality.

But her husband decided to make the event even more especial for her by showing up to the concert with their one-year-old daughter, Heiress.

The father and daughter joined Tiny on stage, something that truly touched her heart.

Even though the couple had been on the outs for a long time, it certainly looks like they are fixing things nowadays.

Tiny took to social media to gush about the wonderful surprise T.I. prepared for her and how much it meant by posting: ‘Thanks to everyone who bought a ticket and those who drove hours to see Xscape. Thanks to @karenclarksheard Gotta say thank you to the Mr @troubleman31 for making this moment so special for me. From the beautiful flowers and message to surprising me with his presence. He showed up and showed out as I have always known him to do. King ??’

Aww… it really sounds like she still loves him!

Do you believe T.I. and Tiny are getting back together?



