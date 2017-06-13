Tiny Finally Opens Up About The Status Of Her And T.I.’s Marriage: ‘There Is Still A Lot Of Love There’

On the last season of VH1 reality show, T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle, the rapper, and his estranged wife documented the dissolving of their marriage. Ever since the last episode aired, fans have been very curious about their relationship and whether it is improving or whether they are really over.

Recently, Tiny talked to Jules Uncut, answering a lot of questions and even opening up about the relationship with her babies’ daddy.

The Xscape member revealed that it’s complicated!

Tiny explained that she and T.I. have been on and off and that now they are definitely in an off stage.

However, she made it sound like it’s just another break as she never said their split is permanent.

‘It is going well, this week, actually some weeks we are on and some we are off. We’ve been off this week. He always does that, he will find his way, how to get in a call and just be like, and then we’ll start talking,’ Tiny said about the nature of their relationship.

When asked about whether or not they are civil even if their relationship is definitely not the best now, the woman replied that they do their best.

The reason? – There is still a lot of love there!

Tiny said that they have been in a relationship for a long time and feelings like theirs don’t just disappear overnight.

She assured their followers that acting nice to T.I. even after being betrayed by him just comes naturally.

The singer turned reality TV star went on to state that some days it seems like they are divorced while some other days it doesn’t!

It’s a work in progress!

As fans certainly already know, T.I. has admitted that he finds it difficult to be loyal to just one person and this is the main reason why their marriage failed.

After the shocking split of the long-term couple, T.I. has allegedly started dating Instagram model Bernice Burgos.

Meanwhile, rumors that T.I. has kept in touch with Tiny as more than just co-parents and that she is even expecting another child of his have been going around.

Do you believe that T.I. and Tiny will ever be able to fix their differences and get back together?