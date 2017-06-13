Tiny Finally Opens Up About The Status Of Her And T.I.’s Marriage: ‘There Is Still A Lot Of Love There’

On the last season of VH1 reality show, T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle, the rapper, and his estranged wife documented the dissolving of their marriage. Ever since the last episode aired, fans have been very curious about their relationship and whether it is improving or whether they are really over.
Recently, Tiny talked to Jules Uncut, answering a lot of questions and even opening up about the relationship with her babies’ daddy.
The Xscape member revealed that it’s complicated!
Tiny explained that she and T.I. have been on and off and that now they are definitely in an off stage.
However, she made it sound like it’s just another break as she never said their split is permanent.
‘It is going well, this week, actually some weeks we are on and some we are off. We’ve been off this week. He always does that, he will find his way, how to get in a call and just be like, and then we’ll start talking,’ Tiny said about the nature of their relationship.
When asked about whether or not they are civil even if their relationship is definitely not the best now, the woman replied that they do their best.
The reason? – There is still a lot of love there!
Tiny said that they have been in a relationship for a long time and feelings like theirs don’t just disappear overnight.
She assured their followers that acting nice to T.I. even after being betrayed by him just comes naturally.
The singer turned reality TV star went on to state that some days it seems like they are divorced while some other days it doesn’t!
It’s a work in progress!
As fans certainly already know, T.I. has admitted that he finds it difficult to be loyal to just one person and this is the main reason why their marriage failed.
After the shocking split of the long-term couple, T.I. has allegedly started dating Instagram model Bernice Burgos.
Meanwhile, rumors that T.I. has kept in touch with Tiny as more than just co-parents and that she is even expecting another child of his have been going around.
Do you believe that T.I. and Tiny will ever be able to fix their differences and get back together?
I just hope the both of them happiness. In one of their last episodes T.I. said something that stood out to me. “Do we love each other? Absolutely. Can we stay married? Yes. Will we wake up happy everyday? Not the way things are now.” or something close to that. But I agree completely. Love isn’t enough. Love was never a question between them. I think that it boiled down to an issue with Respect. T.I. does not give Tameka the respect that she deserves. And Tameka is finally in that place of Self- Respect and Self- Worth. She deserves more respect then he may ever be able to give her because of who he is. Men in his financial and social position have a different perspective of relationships. And T.I. seems really controlling. And he uses the money against her. He thinks that if Tameka wants to enjoy the fruits of his career then she should also tolerate and be content with the garbage he puts her through too. I’m proud of Tameka for leaving him so she can find herself and live for her. You do you Girl. Show him he’s wrong to try to smother your light and dreams and goals. Maybe when he’s old and retired and the hoes move on to the next generation. He will see the errors in his thinking now. In was disgusted by him telling her that the marriage is a distraction. No matter how he meant it. The point is. Your career is distracting you from your marriage. Your marriage should be your #1 priority if that foundation is strong then so is the empire build on top of it. T.I. needs Dr. Phil. Lol.