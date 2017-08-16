Tiny Drops Bikini Photo As T.I. Fights To Remain Faithful

Bernice Burgos, who? Tameka “Tiny” Harris is flaunting her amazing bikini body poolside in the idyllic Dominican Republic to seduce T.I.

Tiny, who celebrated her 42nd birthday earlier this month, is apparently enjoying some “me time” in Puerto Plata.

In the picture, the mother of four is sporting a blue bikini; she has her back turned to the camera and shows off her perky derriere alongside her impressive tattoo collection that includes a big heart, leaf, and prayer hands.

She captioned the viral photo: “Last night in the DR.. Thanks, @villa_de_la_fiesta we enjoyed it! #ChefDianna & #Willmon took great care of us! Check this place out if ever in Puerta Plata.. #VillaDeLaFiesta 👑🙌🏽 #GonnafinishThisTatOneday.”

Tiny’s sexy photo comes just days after a source close to the Xscape singer spoke to HollywoodLife and revealed that T.I. is still fighting temptations.

The person claimed that T.I. is head over heels for his wife of seven years, but he is still being tempted by the hot women he meets while on tour.

The insider stated: “TIP has always been in love with Tiny, even when they split he never fell out of love with her. He does want to be monogamous, it kills him when he hurts Tiny, but it is like he cannot help himself. They make up, and everything is great again, for a while, but he always ends up slipping back into his old ways, it is just inevitable.”

The source familiar with the situation went on to say that T.I. is more or less stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The pal shared with the publication: “You have got to remember that TIP spends a lot of time away from home, and he has gorgeous women throwing themselves at him.It is a lot of temptation to try and resist; it is difficult. He does really want to be with Tiny, he loves her to pieces, and the kids too obviously, but it is hella tough to remain faithful, no matter how hard he tries.”

It is being claimed that T.I. fears he will cheat on Tiny and is hoping she will accept an open marriage.