Tiny Defends Daughter Zonnique After Nasty Internet Troll Slut Shames Her!

Don’t mess with Tiny’s children! The singer took to social media to slam a hater who dared to trash her 21-year-old daughter Zonnique Pullins!

When the star stumbled upon an Instagram commenter hating on her daughter, she went into full mama bear mode!

‘U fake ya eyes dat sh*t ain’t cute! Sex sales but so does p*ssy! Please refrain from exposing yourself so young!’ the internet troll wrote.

But the Xscape singer couldn’t just let someone talk to her daughter like that.

‘Shut the f*ck up and get off her page with that nonsense. When u gone wake up and realize no one cares what u think…Period!!!’ Tiny slammed the commenter.

Damn! We just love when parents stick up for their children so fiercely.

Besides, her daughter is an adult, and she can dress however she pleases without people slut shaming her like that.

Not to mention the hateful user attacked Zonnique over an adorable Insta video of the young woman goofing off with the flower crown Snapchat filter!

real life mood A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Meanwhile, Tiny has reportedly been working on fixing her relationship with husband T.I. following her 42nd birthday celebration in St. Lucia.

‘Now that she’s back home, Tiny is heartbroken and struggling to come to terms that T.I. is not by her side. After their incredible connection in paradise, Tiny thought for sure things would change once they got home but she is sorely mistaken. T.I. has not called off the divorce, he has not asked to move back in, and they are still a broken family which has her crushed,’ one insider revealed.

According to previous reports, the estranged pair had wild sex on the beach during their vacation, but after coming back home, things did not stay so perfect.

As fans of the couple may already be aware, the singer and her rapper husband’s romance has been all over the place and T.I.’s birthday message to Tiny didn’t really help things.

‘In my eyes, we did not break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced. What we have is stronger than the bullsh*t, and for that I am thankful,’ he wrote.

To us, that sounds like he’d rather be single.

Advertisement

What did you think of the way Tiny handled the internet troll?