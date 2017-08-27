Tiny Debuts New Red Hair Color – Is This Fun Enough For T.I.?

Hot redhead alert! Tiny has switched up her hair and fans are raving about it, and many of them want to know if T.I. loves it.

Via social media, T.I.’s stylish wife unveiled a handful of photos where she is goofing around with one of those popular apps.

The pictures served as a way for the mother of four to debut her new fiery hair color.

Over the summer, the petite Xscape singer was seen with two-toned hair composed of blond and brown.

Like her friend, Rasheeda Frost, Tiny has decided to go deep red.

Maybe the saying should be redheads have more fun, because Tiny who was dressed in all green was certainly in a great mood.

Tiny also shared a photo that was taken with ZJ Liquid, a famous Jamaican producer.

The photo was snapped at an Atlanta airport; it is not known if the two artists randomly ran into each other or if they were flying to Jamaica to record a hit track together.

It would be interesting to hear Tiny or Xscape on a dancehall beat.

@majorgirl rocking red hair 😍 do you guys love it? #tinyharris #newhair #skyylevelmedia A post shared by Skyy Level Media (@skyylevelmedia) on Aug 26, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Most fans complimented Tiny on the new hair color.

One said: “That’s beautiful on u.”

Another commenter added: “She is so small. Cute! Love the red hair!”

The picture also sparked a debate on beauty.

A fan shared: “Everyone is beautiful in their own way tearing down other women makes you ugly.”

A second supporter stated: “Lol at people ignorant enough to think biracial automatically equates to “pretty” lol. She is beautiful btw. Idk why people throw so much random hatred at this chick for.”

#TinyHarris with the red hair! A post shared by Gossip Starr (@gossipstarr) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Tiny could be smiling more because she was able to get T.I. to go to therapy to work on their marital issues.

A source shared: “T.I. has finally been through enough challenging ups and downs with Tiny to realize that he could learn a lot from meeting with a therapist.”

The rapper is not sure talking to a marriage and relationship will work, but he is willing to try.

The person added: “He is begrudgingly OK’d the couples counseling for the first time and is really considering giving it an honest shot.”

#CjkingCelebs: #zjliquid and #tinyharris at the airport 🛬 ||@cjkingentertainment #cjkingentertainment A post shared by Cjking Entertainment (@cjkingent) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

The source concluded: “T.I. doesn’t know if this will save their marriage, but he has enough love for Tiny that he is willing to give it a shot. He also feels that while therapy may not fix everything broken in the relationship, it is still a healthy choice for him. He is ready to be a better person too.”

What are your thoughts on Tiny’s red hairstyle?