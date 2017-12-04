Tiny ‘Crying On T.I.’s Shoulder’ After Bodyguard’s Tragic Death: He Gives Her ‘Strength’

Tiny Harris shared some devastating news earlier this morning when she announced that her bodyguard, who went by the name of Big Rio, passed away last night. The Xscape singer is understandably taking the loss very hard and is relying on T.I to get her through the devastation.

The rapper has reportedly been a shoulder to cry on during this trying time. Tiny needs all the support she can get because she has to be on tour with her girl group.

To get on stage after finding out someone that you love has passed away must be incredibly hard and T.I is giving her the strength to do it.

A source tells Hollywood Life: “Tiny has been shattered by the loss of her bodyguard and she has been leaning on T.I. for strength during the sad time. Tiny has been trying to carry on with work and her tour but has been struggling with grief at the same time. She has been crying on T.I.’s shoulder and is grateful for his love during tough times like these.”

This comes after her heartfelt Instagram post that revealed the terrible news.

T.I liked the upload where Tiny expressed her grief over losing the bodyguard that’s rumored to have served the Harris family.

Her estranged friend Shekinah also commented on the photo stating: “Omg this hurts man!!!! Can’t believe this”

It’s unknown what exactly happened to Big Rio at this moment.

The source continued to explain how T.I is playing a role in her grieving process.

The insider stated: “Thanks to T.I.’s love, support, and communication, Tiny has been able to persevere. She gains strength from his love and has been able to continue with her tour despite being rocked by the loss of her dear friend and protector.”

Fans are also offering their condolences to the singer via social media.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiny and loved ones of Big Rio.