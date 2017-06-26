FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Awards

Tiny Channels Old Hollywood With Sultry Red Carpet Look As She Drives T.I. Crazy With Both Want And Jealousy

Nick Markus Posted On 06/26/2017
tiny harris red lipsSource: youtube.com

Tameka Tiny Harris looked spectacular at the 2017 BET Awards! Her beautiful red lip makeup made her look like a classic Hollywood starlet. We are sure T.I. was excited to see his baby mama shine.

Tiny looked gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards.

Last night, at the event, the reality TV star showed up wearing a sexy gown that put her in the spotlight.

In addition, her smoky makeup was perfection, and it brought out her eye color, but it also complimented her white, plunging dress.

tiny bet awardsSource: hollywoodlife.com

The look was completed by her insane sparkly gladiator sandals.

Her hair also looked strikingly fresh with the blonde on top and a darker hue underneath.

The Xscape singer really brought her A-game as she posed for pictures on the red carpet before she headed into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Tiny apparently got ready with her BFF Kandi Burruss and arrived with all her Xscape group mates.

The reunion was one of the highlights of the night as Xscape took the stage.

But was the woman trying to drive T.I. crazy with her sultry makeup, revealing but elegant dress and overall attitude?

If she did, there is no surprise there! Sources have revealed that the woman has been intentionally making her baby daddy jealous in recent weeks with the help of her hunky personal trainer.

What is important, however, is the fact that the woman’s hard work seems to have paid off considering she looked incredible at the awards show.

What do you think of Tiny’s red carpet look?

