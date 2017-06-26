FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Tiny Celebrates Her Reunion With T.I.: ‘When Your Heart Is Pure, Everything Works In Your Favor’

Nick Markus Posted On 06/26/2017
Tiny Harris has reconciled with her estranged baby daddy T.I. and the woman took to social media yesterday to celebrate their love. Tiny wanted to prove o her followers that good things can happen to you when your heart is pure.

It sounds like things are finally looking up for Tameka despite the whole Bernice Burgos situation that complicated her marriage to her rapper husband even more.

After months of struggling with whether or not she should go forward with the divorce or take T.I. back, Tiny is now right back where she wants to be.

It appears that the co-parents are officially back together, which could explain why she celebrated on Instagram on June 25.

‘When your heart is pure and true, God has a way of making sure everything works out in your favor,’ the seemingly happy woman posted on the social platform.

According to reports, Tiny and T.I. moved back in together following their Father’s Day with their children.

Now that Tiny has her man back, she does not shy away from flaunting her qualities that would make T.I. stupid to leave her again.

The woman revealed she is a really carrying significant other and says drive safe, or I can’t wait to see you on a regular basis.

Besides, she is also kinky in bed! Tiny proudly stated that she likes to be choked during intercourse.

But even though many of their fans are excited to see the pair reunite, some of their family members are confused about their back and forth behavior.

Their children Leyah, Clifford, Heiress, and Major, don’t know what to think at this point.

Their parents are affectionate and cuddly one day and the next they are arguing.

One source close to the stars revealed that Tiny still has a lot of resentment over the fact that T.I. betrayed her.

